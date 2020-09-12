By now, you’re probably aware that you can buy just about anything on Amazon, so the fact that the online retailer offers a vast selection of stylish purses shouldn’t come as a surprise. But with so many options to choose from, it can feel overwhelming to know where to start. To make your life easier, you'll find an editor-curated roundup of the best purses on Amazon ahead: Some come from major labels like Ganni and Herschel, while others are made by small-scale brands and artisans. But, like any good bag should be, they're all durable, functional, and timeless enough to wear for years to come.

Beyond those broad requirements, the right bag for you will depend on your style, the occasion, and your individual priorities. For example, if you’re looking for something for everyday use, a compact cross body will be super lightweight and practical to carry, which is great if you’re someone who hates lugging around a purse. But it probably won’t have room for extras like a makeup bag or mini first aid kit, so if you’re someone who always likes to be prepared, you might be better off with a larger satchel or tote. Of course, special occasions introduce a whole new range of criteria: If you’re headed to a formal wedding, you’ll want a glamorous clutch, while a sporty cross-body or belt bag would be the ideal choice for traveling or festivals.

Scroll on to shop 19 of the best handbags on Amazon right now, from backpacks and totes to belt bags, clutches, crossbodies, and more.

1. The $15 Tote Nodykka Faux Leather Tote Bag $15 Amazon See On Amazon Based on thousands of five-star ratings and reviews, people's feelings about this vegan leather tote border on obsessive. Not that it's hard to see why — though it costs just $15, it's high-quality, expensive-looking, timeless, and versatile enough to work with any outfit. The perfect everyday carry-all, the bag has a hidden magnetic closure, a spacious interior with a slip pocket for small items, and an elegant tassel detail attached to the handle. Oh, yeah, and just look how many colors it comes in. Available colors: 40

2. The Everyday Cross-body 153corp Simple Shoulder Crossbody Bag $15 Amazon See On Amazon Equal parts practical and chic, this cross-body bag is essentially perfect. Despite being affordable enough to buy in every color, it looks and feels like a far more expensive bag, thanks to sophisticated details like the quilted chevron pattern, tassel zipper pull, and gleaming gold hardware. Plus, the interior is surprisingly roomy, with two pockets (one zippered and one slit). Lastly, the trendy chain-link strap is both removable and adjustable, so you can carry the bag across your body, over your shoulder, or even as a casual clutch. Available colors: 12

3. The Slouchy Shoulder Bag Realer Faux Leather Hobo Bag $36 Amazon See On Amazon This slouchy bag is practically dripping in timeless sophistication and ease. Made of buttery-soft vegan leather reviewers swear could be the real thing, it's impressively well-made and durable, especially for the price. In more than 1,500 glowing reviews, fans praise everything about it: the plethora of pockets; the thoughtfully designed, spacious interior; the fact that it has both a shoulder strap and an adjustable cross-body strap .... and the list keeps on going. Available colors: 16

4. The Purse For Your Phone ZVE iPhone Plus Wallet Case $22 Amazon See On Amazon If you have an unusually large phone — the iPhone 7 or 8 Plus, for example — you know all too well how rare it is to find pockets it'll actually fit in. This cross-body wallet phone case solves the problem perfectly, and looks totally chic doing it, too. Designed with a zippered card holder with space for at least 10 cards, the dainty chain-link strap will look pretty with any outfit, and the wide range of colors it comes in makes it easy to find one that complements your wardrobe. Available colors/styles: 15

5. The Chic Fanny Pack Steve Madden Mandie Belt Bag $51 Amazon See On Amazon Quilted vegan leather and '90s-chic double-chain straps make for a luxe update on the classic fanny pack. The bag's interior is more spacious than it looks, with plenty of room for the essentials — phone, keys, wallet, chapstick — and a few extras. It also comes with an optional thick leather strap, so you can wear it as a cross-body or shoulder bag, too. Available colors/styles: 4

6. The Retro Shoulder Bag Feith&Felly Retro Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag $20 Amazon See On Amazon While micro-mini handbags and oversized totes constantly fall in and out of favor, this vintage-inspired shoulder bag will literally always be chic. That's not to say it's boring, or even simple, though — the subtle sheen and croc-embossed texture add a touch of glam, while a buckled pocket in the front plays up the vintage look. The bag is roomy enough to fit the essentials — including an iPhone 8 Plus — without being so large that it looks or feels bulky. Available colors: 3

7. The Sporty Cross-body Ganni Crossbody Bag $115 Amazon See On Amazon Proof that chic Scandinavian brand Ganni makes anything feel cool, this sporty cross-body bag will be your new go-to for everything from running errands to hiking. Featuring a thick adjustable strap, contrasting corded trim, and a logo-stamped rubber patch in the lower right corner, the durable, technical weave fabric with which it's made will literally hold up for years.

8. The Cool Clutch The Drop Francesca Croissant Bag $40 Amazon See On Amazon Croissant bags are one of this year's coolest handbag trends — and while this one from The Drop will cost you significantly less than most of the designer versions taking over your Instagram feed, you'd never guess it by the luxe look of its buttery folds of vegan leather. Featuring an interior patch pocket and a sturdy magnetic closure, you can either wear it as a cross-body or tuck the thin strap inside and carry it as a clutch. Available colors: 3

9. The Moto Camera Bag The Drop Newport Adjustable Crossbody Camera Bag $45 Amazon See On Amazon Visible zippers and a long, chain-link strap give this cross-body camera bag some moto-chic edge. It's perfectly sized to fit your camera and other essentials, of course — but even if you're not much of a photographer, it's still a great way to add some subtle edge to any casual outfit. Available colors: 3

10. The Chic Top Handle The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag $40 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to believe this gorgeous little bag costs less than $50 — it looks like it could easily go for 10 times as much. Thanks to its long, detachable strap, you can wear it both as a cross-body or carry it like a top-handle bag. Shades include the eternally chic Burgundy (pictured), elegant classics like camel and black, and a fun vibrant yellow. Available colors: 4

11. The Summer Must-Have Miuco Handmade Bamboo Handbag $38 Amazon See On Amazon Make a fashionable statement with this handmade, fan-style bag, which is crafted of 100% bamboo. Sold in two sizes, it's the perfect bag to pair with all your prettiest spring and summer dresses. Available sizes: 2

12. The Cult-Favorite Backpack Herschel Classic Backpack $43 Amazon See On Amazon Backpacks are obviously so, so functional, especially for hiking, sightseeing, traveling, and festivals — but they're not always stylish. Herschel's are, though: Thanks to their clean, minimalist silhouette and just-right size, these backpacks make it easy to look chic while going totally hands-free, whatever the occasion. Details like a spacious front pocket and fleece-lined laptop sleeve make them super functional, too. Choose from over 60 (!!!) prints and solid colors, from tie-dye and camo to florals, stripes, and plaid. Available colors: 65

13. The Statement-Maker The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag $40 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in shades ranging from bright red to metallic silver, the cool, slouchy shape of this bag from The Drop makes a serious fashion statement. It's versatile enough to elevate any casual daytime outfit, but also makes a great evening bag. Available colors: 5

14. The Multipurpose Tote BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote $34 Amazon See On Amazon Everyone should own at least one (or two) BAGGU Duck Bags. They're super durable and endlessly versatile, and despite their casual canvas look, they're actually quite stylish. Use them as your daily tote, as a grocery bag, for weekend trips ... you get the idea. Oh, and they're machine washable, too — so yours is guaranteed to stay in tip-top shape for years to come. Available colors: 18

15. The Simple Evening Bag Dasein Evening Clutch $13 Amazon See On Amazon With its under-$15 price tag, it'd be worth ordering a few of these evening bags in different colors to have on hand for future events. Elegant and expensive-looking, this envelope-style bag can be carried as a clutch or worn over your shoulder, thanks to its long, removable, gold chain strap. It would look so cute paired with a simple white tee and jeans, too. Available colors: 7

16. The Round Cross-body The Lovely Tote Co.Circle Crossbody Bag $30 Amazon See On Amazon Geometric shapes of all kinds — including circles — were all over the Fall 2020 runways. This croc-embossed circle bag makes it easy to see the trend's appeal; the unique shape makes the most casual outfits seem 10 times more interesting. The sleek and simple design features double handles and a long, adjustable strap, with a zipper closure and two inner pockets. Be sure to pay attention as you're ordering, as the fact that the bag comes in two different sizes is easy to miss. Available colors/styles: 6

Available sizes: 2

17. The Glamorous Clutch BABEYOND 1920s Flapper Handbag Clutch $20 Amazon See On Amazon This flapper-inspired clutch looks like something out of the 1920s. It'll be the perfect conversation starter for your next big event, but you can also pair it with more casual outfits for a cool, unexpected contrast. It's more spacious than you'd think, and it can be worn multiple ways, too. Choose from several colors and materials, like black with sparkling gemstones or beaded gold (pictured). Available colors: 8

18. The Stylish Gym Bag Think Royln Wingman Tote Bag $125 Amazon See On Amazon If you've been searching for an actually stylish gym bag that's spacious enough for weekend trips, look no further. This cool camo bag from trendy NYC-based brand Think Royln — which also comes in solid colors, like patent black and several shades of metallic — is absolutely perfect. Its padded, down-like shell will keep all your valuables protected from bumps, and it comes with a detachable long strap, so you can wear it multiple ways. There are two pockets inside, including one for a water bottle, and one outside, too. Get it before it sells out again, as it is wont to do. Available colors: 9 (more colors can be found here)