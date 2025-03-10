There’s a reason why so many celebrities have been drawn to the monochromatic makeup trend of late, and that’s the fact that it can be so easy to achieve — but that doesn’t mean it can’t also be quite dramatic. A perfect example of how using just one color for a full face can have a major impact is Jenna Ortega’s burgundy makeup for the Death of a Unicorn premiere at SXSW. Using the same red wine shade on her eyes, lips, and cheeks, she tapped into her signature gothic glam in a totally fresh way.

With past roles in Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ortega has become become synonymous with her moody looks. And this has translated to her off-screen red carpet style as well, both in terms of the wardrobe choices she makes and her glam. Blood red shades naturally fit right into this trajectory, and she’s already shown her penchant for such a palette. Just look at her pedicures, her Venice Film Festival suit, and her blazer dress from the Tim Burton-directed film’s London premiere for proof. So it should come as no surprise that she’s chosen a cherry cola color once again to promote her latest endeavor — both with her ensemble and her coordinated cosmetics.

Makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis clearly took a cue from Ortega’s outfit — a plaid Oscar de la Renta suit with burgundy shirt and tie — when she whipped up the actor’s vampy glam at the annual Austin-based film festival. Her shimmery eye shadow, glossy cheek, and soft matte lip are all in the same family of merlot-like hues. Even her sleek low ponytail, created by Bobby Eliot, showed subtle burgundy streaks. Only one small detail kept the makeup look from being totally monochromatic, and that’s Ortega’s bright blue mascara, which follows yet another major beauty trend.

The star of A24’s new black comedy is in good company with A-listers like Keke Palmer and Dua Lipa in trying out a full face of just one color — yet all had very different aesthetics. Palmer’s bronze-y gold makeup is classically glam while the “Levitating” singer’s terracotta tones are a bit more low-key for everyday wear. By contrast, Ortega’s all-burgundy look follows the lead of Emma Chamberlain, who showed that spooky season’s favorite color can be just as gorgeously moody all year long.

Love this look? The simplest way to try it by using a burgundy-hued multi-stick like Pat McGrath Labs’ Divine Cream Blush in Forbidden Fleur or Milk Makeup’s Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick in Muse and applying it to lips, cheeks, and eyelids. Layer up or sheer it out as you like to create subtle variation and voilà, Ortega’s moody makeup made easy.