Keke Palmer is decidedly one of the most in-demand talents in Hollywood. Through her bestselling book, mega successful podcast, and box office smash One of Them Days, she’s beyond proven her status as a superstar. But the reasons she’s so beloved don’t just stop there — in the beauty world she’s at the top of everyone’s lists, too. Appearance after appearance, Palmer hits it out of the park with her hair and makeup, trying on a ton of ‘90s and Y2K styles as well as some classic and timeless glam. And the latter is exactly what she accomplished while attending this year’s Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards, when she topped off her head-to-toe sunset tones with monochromatic makeup that included bronze and gold shades on her lids, lips, and cheeks.

Palmer, who first debuted her new copper hair early last month, donned a firey bob to the annual affair, which perfectly complemented her vintage tangerine Dior by John Galliano gown. To keep the palette consistent (but also not too matchy-matchy), celebrity makeup artist Kenya Alexis created a look that could have been touched by Midas himself. On the Master of Me author’s eyes, Alexis added metallic gold shadow from the inner corners to the center of her lid before graduating to a deeper, warmer, bronze and brown shades for an ombré effect.

On the cheeks, the NAACP Entertainer of the Year appeared to have been given a terracotta-toned flush blended beautifully above her warm contour. And to complete the look, the makeup pro defined Palmer’s lips with brown liner and filled it in with a golden, glowy gloss.

While the Bosses star’s gilded look is fitting for a formal occasion like the Essence awards, the trend of monochromatic makeup can be adapted for something more everyday as well. Celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa have all worn versions in more muted shades (think mauves, pinks, and neutrals) that can be worn day or night, dressed up or dressed down. Of course the effect can most easily achieved with a multi-use product, like a lip and cheek tint, worn all over the face, but to get something more like Palmer’s golden glow, mixing and matching products in a similar (but not identical) color family is the best approach.