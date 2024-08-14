Some 36 years after Beetlejuice first haunted audiences with its blend of horror and comedy, the sequel is officially on the horizon. The highly anticipated continuation of the 1988 film hits theaters on September 6, and the star-studded cast is ready to get the spooky show on the road. On August 13, Jenna Ortega — the newest addition to the Beetlejuice troupe — started her press tour on the highest of sartorial notes. At the first official promo soirée in Mexico City, Ortega stunned in a vintage Vivienne Westwood dress complete with endless gothic-glam accents — a selection that’s right up the burgeoning fashion muse’s artistic alley.

Alongside her A-list co-stars, including Winona Ryder, Monica Bellucci, Michael Keaton, and the director, Tim Burton, Ortega made the grandest of entrances at the initial photo-call for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Just like her promo attire for Wednesday, the 21-year-old stayed true to her penchant for moody moments in the aforementioned vintage knee-grazing design. Ortega and her stylist, Enrique Melendez borrowed this 15-year-old noir number from Vivienne Westwood’s Spring/Summer 2009 collection, which was conceived by Andreas Kronthaler — the atelier’s current creative director and widower of the esteemed designer. The gothic gown perfectly aligned with Ortega’s on and off-screen style, thanks to its hauntingly beautiful off-the-shoulder tulle base in nude. Atop the semi-sheer foundation were various black curves made of reflective PVC. This eerie motif was a consistent element throughout the entire collection, but now, it seems to mimic the scary sand-worm creature from the original movie with its metallic silver stitching (IYKYK).

To let her glam get-up grab all the worthy attention, Ortega rounded out her OOTD with seemingly simple accessories — most notably, Mary Jane-esque platform heels, black diamond stud earrings by Maison H., and her signature black cherry nails, of course.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment

On the 2009 catwalk, the model layered a coordinating see-through skirt underneath the ghostly midi — one adorned with PVC coils that flowed behind her as she walked. By opting out of the additional floor-length skirt, Ortega gave her final ‘fit a more daytime feel — a proper adaptation for the first of many press events.

With the release date still three weeks away, you can expect lots more applause-worthy ensembles from Ortega in the coming days. Stay tuned to TZR for the celebrity’s best outfits on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promo trail. Just imagine how stellar her red carpet look will be at the upcoming L.A. premiere.