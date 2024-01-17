While celebrities like Rihanna, Kourtney Kardashian, and Sienna Miller all publicly welcomed a little one into their families in 2023, there was another A-list mama-to-be who flew under the radar last year: Halle Bailey. During her various Hollywood press appearances, Bailey kept both her pregnancy and the birth of her son Halo under wraps, waiting until 2024 to share the exciting news with her 8.1 million Instagram followers. Even though Bailey’s approach to maternity wear was hidden in real time, the actor is now sharing a few baby-bump-baring moments, starting with her underwater maternity photoshoot — a fitting theme for The Little Mermaid star.

On Jan. 15, the new mom posted a behind-the-scenes video of the ethereal photoshoot, which is presumed to have been filmed back in the fall of 2023. In the short clip, Bailey channeled Ariel, her on-screen mermaid alter-ego, as she posed completely underwater in two dreamy looks — both of which highlighted her growing baby bump at the time. The first outfit was a semi-sheer tulle gown complete with a draped bodice, extravagant sleeves, and an elongated train. In the same video, Bailey was also photographed in a metallic matching co-ord, that featured an off-the-shoulder crop top and a high-low maxi skirt. Bailey opted out of accessories in both images and left her hair long and loose behind her — thus solidifying the mermaid-inspired vibes of the overall shoot.

Once Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, confirmed their new addition on Jan. 6, one of DDG’s tweets from April 1, 2023 resurfaced. The post, which included a sonogram photo and the caption, “can’t wait to be your dad,” was initially perceived as a joke, given that the supposed announcement dropped on April Fool’s Day. However, fans now believe the tweet to be authentic, which would mean Bailey’s baby bump was hidden under some of her best red carpet looks from late 2023.

Some of our favorites? After skipping the photo call ahead of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September, Bailey took to the stage in a loose orange maxi dress complete with a gold halter embellishment. And in October, at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Bailey made quite the grand entrance in a flirty LBD with a white voluminous petticoat underneath, which she teamed with sleek diamond jewelry and a bold red lip.

According to Bailey’s latest IG post, she’s “missing her belly already,” so don’t be surprised if more of her throwback pregnancy pics pop up on your timeline in the coming days. While we await her next bump-hugging number, channel her recent mermaid-esque rotation with the assortment of glamorous pieces below (whether you’re in or out of the water).