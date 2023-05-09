It’s no secret fantastical, ocean-inspired looks are taking over the fashion scene this year, from Eva Chen’s Met Gala 2023 Fendi number to Quinta Brunson’s shell-adorned Jean-Louis Sabaji dress at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. So naturally, it’s a fitting progression that Halle Bailey, the star of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, would tap into the viral mermaidcore trend for the premiere of her highly-anticipated film. Bailey stunned in a blue iridescent gown — and the jaw-dropping moment is only further fueling excitement for the movie’s May 26 release date.

Last night, Bailey made waves on the red — sorry, blue — carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles while wearing a Valdrin Sahiti floor-length dress rendered in water-like blue metallic fabric. What’s more, the number’s bust boasts a shell-shaped silhouette. From there, the celebrity ditched necklaces (who needs ‘em with this dress?) and instead went for sparkly silver statement earrings and coordinating rings.

The actor also paid homage to her on-screen character Ariel by matching her beauty look to the dress, opting for light blue eyeshadow, shimmery nails in the same pastel hue, and long mermaid-inspired hair. Bravo, Bailey.

In addition to Bailey, other cast members, including Melissa McCarthy and Simone Ashley, were in attendance. McCarthy, who takes on the role of Ursula, nailed the evening’s theme by matching her vibrant royal blue gown to the carpet. Meanwhile, Ashley, who plays one of Ariel’s sisters, opted for a striking pink Atelier Versace Spring/Summer 2023 Couture dress. Then there was Chlöe Bailey — Halle’s sister and the other half of their band, Chloe x Halle — who showed her support by making an appearance at the event in a sunny-yellow number.

Whether you have a destination wedding on the horizon or simply want to incorporate the trending aesthetic into your summer wardrobe, shop an edit of mermaidcore pieces below. And make sure you catch the movie once it drops later this month because the fashion moments will be top-notch memorable.