Although it feels like it was just yesterday that the stars cruised up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a night of fashionable frivolity (231 days to be exact) the *official* first Monday in May is here and the 2022 Met Gala is well underway. This year’s theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a part two if you will to 2021’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. And while many people felt that more than a handful of celebrities missed the mark on last year’s red carpet, the Gilded Glamour dress code for 2022 is much easier vibe to interpret, with sparkles and hair jewelry among the night’s top fashion and beauty trends.

More is more is more was the universally agreed upon approach to the hair looks in particular on May 2, with Met Gala veterans and newbies alike testing the limits of gilded hair accessories. From La La Anthony’s bedazzled fan hat to Emma Chamberlain’s diamond-encrusted tiara, the lines between hair jewelry and hair accessory were very pleasingly blurred. Even the queen of the night herself, Anna Wintour, got in on the sparkling topper trend — that’s when you know it’s seriously chic.

Scroll on for some of the most dazzling hair jewelry moments from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Winnie Harlow

John Shearer / Contributor/ Getty Images

Equal parts crown and dazzling modern head piece, Harlow’s Met Gala hair moment came to surprise and delight.

Vanessa Hudgens

Mike Coppola / Staff/ Getty Images

Hudgens looked every bit the Gothic queen with her intricate braided updo woven with a thread of delicate sparkles.

La La Anthony

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

A ruby red fan is clearly the most sartorial way to wear a hat, according to La La Anthony.

Emma Chamberlain

Theo Wargo / Staff/ Getty Images

The only thing more eye-catching than Chamberlain’s eye-popping diamond choker was her matching tiara and gilded eyeliner.

Anna Wintour

Theo Wargo / Staff/ Getty Images

All hail the reigning queen of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour. Her crown appeared to be encrusted with striking green peridot stones and plenty of diamonds.

Blake Lively

Theo Wargo / Staff/ Getty Images

Always a Met Gala red carpet star, Blake Lively stunned in her matching emerald and diamond tiara and drop earrings.

Alicia Keys

John Shearer / Contributor/ Getty Images

Keys is no stranger to hair embellishments, but her 2022 Met Gala moment might just steal the show.

Tommy Dorfman

Jamie McCarthy / Staff/ Getty Images

This burnished bronze crown looked beyond gorgeous with Dorfman’s sunny blonde highlights and high-shine emerald gown.

Kaia Gerber

Theo Wargo / Staff/ Getty Images

Gerber’s Gilded Age barrettes (complete with pearl accents) complimented her voluminous mermaid waves perfectly.

Maude Apatow

Theo Wargo / Staff/ Getty Images

Along with her Old Hollywood glam waves, Apatow chose a gorgeous Gilded Age diamond brooch to accent her Met Gala look this year.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Mike Coppola / Staff/ Getty Images

It wouldn’t be a Met Gala without SJP turning up in a fantastical headpiece.

Jessica Chastain

A bedazzled turban feels right on the nose for the evening’s theme, and Jessica Chastain looked positively regal in hers.

More to come...