If there were a contest for Queen of the Met Gala, it’s safe to say that Blake Lively would be a top contender. Blake Lively’s Met Gala looks have been nothing short of iconic, starting with her very first appearance at the annual fashion event back in 2008. At the time, the actor’s role as Serena Van Der Woodsen on Gossip Girl was propelling her to stardom and she walked the carpet with her co-star and then-boyfriend, Penn Badgley. This year will mark Lively’s 10th Met Gala, and she’s not just attending as a guest — the star is serving as co-chair along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin Manuel-Miranda.

Over the years, Lively has had her fair share of head-turning Met Gala looks, but she came from humble beginnings. In 2008, she appeared in a simple black gown, messy updo, and natural makeup, essentially ignoring the theme of Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy (she gets a pass though). Since then, however, the star has embraced not only the event’s various themes but also her own sense of style. No matter what she’s going for, Lively always infused a sense of glamour and elegance into her looks, thanks to her signature cascading blonde hair and penchant for bold lip colors.

Ahead of Monday’s event, take a look through some of Blake Lively’s best Met Gala beauty moments.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, 2018

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s hard to get more regal than this look. Not only did Lively wear a literal crown but her elegant updo and fresh, glowy makeup made her look like actual royalty.

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, 2017

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if Lively’s gold gown with blue feather accent wasn’t striking enough, the actor’s long, dramatic ponytail took the look to over-the-top status.

Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, 2016

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This chic bun and bright red lip combo was a vibrant choice for the 2016 Met Gala, especially when paired with her neck-length earrings and floral-embellished neckline.

Charles James: Beyond Fashion, 2014

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Is there anything more glamorous than Blake Lively’s voluminous, side-swept curls from 2014?

PUNK: Chaos to Couture, 2013

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Blake Lively loves a classic sleek ponytail, but she decided to turn things up a few notches with an edgy bubble pony at the 2013 Met Gala — and appropriately so, given that the theme was “punk.”

Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, 2011

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

No one was quite ready for Blake Lively’s strawberry blonde moment at the 2011 Met Gala, a departure from the traditional blonde she’d come to be known for in her Gossip Girl role.

Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, 2008

Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images

Not exactly a “Superheroes” vibe, but Lively’s debut Met Gala look was definitely adorable and to be expected given that she was new to the industry at the time. Plus, you can never go wrong with a messy updo and simple, glowing makeup.