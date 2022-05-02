The Met Gala’s Best Jewelry Looks Put The “Gilded” In Gilded Glamour

The Met Gala 2022 theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” a celebration of the second installment of a two-part Costume Institute exhibition (the first being “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”). And the dress code? White tie, inspired by the glamour of the Gilded Age New York. So while guests’ outfits were meant to explore the foundation of American fashion, they were also supposed to mirror the opulence, extravagance, and downright excessiveness of the period. Which, of course, is why the best 2022 Met Gala jewelry on the red carpet was the true star — without it, it would be difficult, if not impossible, to adhere to the attire requirements of the event at all.

Plus, it was impossible to look away from, given its grandeur. Vanessa Hudgens was one of the first to display just how lavish the night’s accessories would be, with icy jewelry from her fingers to her hair. YouTuber Emma Chamberlain was right behind her, showing off a dazzling, jaw-dropping choker necklace and a regal tiara. And at the same time, La La Anthony took things to another level with a bedazzled gown to match her sparkling earrings, bracelets, and rings.

It is the iconic Met Gala event, of course, which means the splendor doesn’t stop there. Find more of the best jewelry looks of the night, ahead.

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens dripped in jewelry with chandelier earrings, a large cuff, countless rings, and even hair accessories with her Moschino ensemble.

Emma Chamberlain

Chamberlain’s large Cartier choker, earrings, rings, and subtle tiara were the stars of her Louis Vuitton outfit.

La La Anthony

La La Anthony’s large earrings matched her sparkling red LaQuan Smith dress.

Blake Lively

Lively was another to hop on the chandelier earring and tiara trends with her Atelier Versace outfit.

Amber Valletta

Valletta went with a truly gilded theme with gold chunky jewelry.

Camila Cabello

Cabello added a whimsical touch to her Atelier Prabal Gurung gown with intricate drop earrings.

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo held nothing back when it came to jewelry this year — it was even on her nails.

Melissa King

King’s opulent “claw” jewelry was some of the most iconic of the evening.

Denée Benton

Benton’s long, layered necklaces were the perfect complement to her colorblocked gown.

Maude Apatow

Apatow served old-school glamour with a diamond choker, delicate earrings, and a luxe hair clip.

Ashley Park

Park wore jewelry down to her ankles with her feathered Atelier Prabal Gurung gown.

Gemma Chan

Chan didn’t need much jewelry with her beaded dress, so her chain-link earrings and small selection of rings were the perfect additions.

Chloe Fineman

Fineman’s large pearl necklace felt very on theme.

Laura Harrier

The subtle color changes in Harrier’s pearls are worthy of a second look.

Mindy Kaling

The plunging neckline of Kaling’s Prabal Gurung dress put her long medallion necklace on full display.

Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves’ delicate necklace and bracelet added just enough sparkle to her black Prada dress.

Precious Lee

Lee’s choker necklace is stunning, but it’s the large spiraled rings we can’t look away from.

Michelle Yeoh

Though Yeoh went with a pared-back Atelier Prabal Gurung gown, her necklace was anything but.

Paloma Elsesser

Elsesser stunned in a Kallati ring and Le Vian bracelet.

