There are few events that garner as much, excitement, pomp, and social media frenzy as the Met Gala. Sometimes referred to as the Super Bowl of red carpets and fashion’s biggest night, the annual event brings together the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industry’s biggest names in their most outlandish looks. While the buzz of the red carpet hinges on the fashion, the beauty looks are nothing short of spectacular whether they’re as bold as the gowns or a subtle complement. As such, the best 2022 Met Gala beauty looks are sure to rank among the most memorable in all the Gala’s history.

After a two year hiatus, the red carpet was back in action last year but not on the usual first Monday of May. Stars came dressed to the nines (many wearing classic American designers to fit the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme) — though they were probably just getting their feet wet and back into the groove of things. Now that everything is back to regularly scheduled programming spectators can be sure to expect celebrities and their glam squads to be back in action with glamorous hair, statement nails, eye-catching makeup, and probably a headpiece or two to fit the Gilded Age dress code.

Ahead, see all the jaw-dropping, swoon-worthy beauty looks hitting the Met Gala red carpet.

Blake Lively

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

The queen has arrived! As one of the event’s co-chairs this year Blake Lively was sure to dress to impress and she has certainly outdone herself, and not just in the gown department — her simple hair topped with a dainty tiara and gorgeous jewel-toned earrings scream opulent.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moretz’s sleek pony is the perfect addition to her unique pants and coat combo.

Alicia Keys

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jaw-dropping hair alert! Alicia Keys’ elaborate braid (and beautifully styled baby hairs) elevate her look tenfold.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

There’s a lot going on here, which is exactly what you’d expect from fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala. Her netted headpiece is *almost* enough to distract from her intricate hairstyle — but not quite.

Gemma Chan

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This wet hair look is so chic on Gemma Chan — plus, it makes a strong case for a side part.

Cynthia Erivo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leave it to Cynthia Erivo to bring her Signature flare to the Met Gala and light up the red carpet. Of all the statement headpieces of the night hers just may take the cake for the tallest.

Janelle Monáe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Channeling flapper glam, Janelle Monáe’s glitzy ensemble shows she understood the assignment and went for extra credit with the headpiece.

Kacey Musgraves

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves’ chic updo with curtain bangs certainly has a ‘50s American flair to it — not to mention her feather fan and jeweled gown is bringing all the drama.

Kaia Gerber

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber’s long mermaid hair steals the show in her entire look in the best way. Her signature bold arches made an appearance and her subtle cat eye is no-doubt eye catching, but honestly who can get past the hair?

Amber Valletta

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amber Valletta’s look put the gilded in ‘Gilded Age’. Her sleek bob, sculpted cheekbones and shimmering tear ducts give a very statuesque look.

Maude Apatow

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maude Apatow’s old hollywood bob and rich red lip perfectly complement her bustier neckline and diamond choker.

Vanessa Hudgens

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

The queen of Coachella brought her talents to the Met Gala red carpet, wearing the smokiest of eyes, an intricate top knot bun and impossibly sculpted cheekbones.

Emma Chamberlain

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain debuted a stunning platinum blonde bob on the Met red carpet and looks almost unrecognizable in the best way possible. The addition of her diamond tiara and glitzy jewels gives the look a chic ice queen vibe.

Camila Cabello

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Cabello showed up with all the flower power. This soft feminine look offsets the high glamour moments of the night perfectly. And face framing tendrils have never looked so divine.

La La Anthony

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Opulent headpieces seem to be the trend du jour at this year’s Met Gala and La La Anthony is leading the pack in a deep maroon ensemble complete with a spiral headpiece fit for royalty.

More to come...