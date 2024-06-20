No matter how many different aesthetics Hailey Bieber dabbles in, she always finds her way back to her favorite style. It’s distinctly vintage, blend of whimsical coquette and bucolic, cottagecore charm. In fact, most just refer to it as “the Hailey Bieber look” — that’s how recognizable and evocative it is. Come spring and summer, the model is usually incorporating some sort of hyper-femme accessory into her everyday outfits, but her latest is truly one for the books. Rather than simply wear a regular ol’ hair bow, Bieber’s ribbon headband is a sweet, innovative take on the larger trend that’s been dominating fashion, beauty, and beyond for well over a year now.

Bieber debuted the look on her Instagram, of course, in a series of posts dedicated to the long-awaited launch of her Rhode Beauty Pocket Blush. Showing off the cool-toned pink shade Piggy, the brand founder is dressed in floral-print bandeau that drapes over her growing baby bump, a brilliant complement to the green, tree-dotted field she’s standing in. Her medium-toned brown hair is loose and wavy, but wrapped in a rosette-topped ribbon that’s been fashioned into a makeshift headband. The accessory’s casual feel fits the natural backdrop, like she was simply walking through the woods and decided to use a simple string to pull her hair out of her face.

So many individual elements of Bieber’s accessory are trending at the moment — including rosettes and baby pink as well as headbands and ribbons in general — but it’s the overall combination that makes this look feel like such a standout. Bieber’s always been great about putting her own signature spend on ongoing crazes, and this might be some of her finest work yet.

It must be mentioned that Bieber isn’t the only celebrity remixing the ribbon trend right now. Earlier this week, Dakota Johnson arrived at a movie screening in a long, trailing bow loosely tied around her half-up hairstyle, while Cardi B paired a set of textured nails with several tiny ribbons dotted all the way down her blowout.

With so many different ways to wear the look popping up, don’t be surprised if bowcore sticks around for yet another full year.