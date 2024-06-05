When it comes to creative beauty looks, few stars are on Cardi B’s sky-high level. The sort of elaborate hairstyles and dramatic makeup moments she pulls out on random weekdays would be considered music video-quality fare for some, but it all pales in comparison to her ever-changing manicures. For her latest look, Cardi B’s textured nails expand on the concept of wearable design, opting for an intricate combination of jewels and a foiled effect rather than a painted-on motif. It might seem like the larger nail art craze has been on its way out for a while — with the celebrity set at least — but Cardi’s take on the trend is here to give it new life.

The iconic rapper was first spotted with the 3D nails on June 2, both on her Instagram grid and an instantly-viral livestream in which she sang Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” In both posts, the manicure looks extra-long with squared-off tips — a classic Cardi signature — and an ever so slightly fanned-out shape that many in the industry refer to as “duck nails.” The design, of course, is the most notable part of an already stand-out look. Heaps of silvery chrome crystals, beads, bumps, and charms are packed onto the nail tips, creating an eye-popping French manicure.

The major manicure’s drama was heightened by the rest of Cardi’s look, which included two dozen tiny, pastel bows placed through her long raven hair, and tons of jet-black liner to make her blue colored contacts pop.

The overload of texture (perfect for an ASMR moment, just saying) adds such an interesting element to her look, and it opens up a whole new playing field for nail art in general. In fact, 3D manicures have been gaining serious traction among A-listers for a while now. The 2024 Met Gala was filled with tactile-friendly touches, like Gigi Hadid’s yellow rose charms, Keke Palmer’s crystal-encrusted set, and Tyla’s dangling jewel chains, made to match her custom sand-covered gown.

(+) James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Considering Cardi B is one of Hollywood’s most preeminent nail influencers, expect the trend to only get bigger over the next few months — just in time for summer.