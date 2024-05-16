It’s only been a few days since Hailey Bieber announced she’s expecting her first child, and she’s already become something of a modern maternity style muse. She’s leaning into the comfortable aspects with low-key hairstyles and simple manicures, but she’s not afraid to branch out and have fun — just look at her glittery butterfly top and matching eyeshadow. Bieber’s pink eye makeup is definitely subtle, but it’s also a trendy yet easy way to incorporate a bit of warm, summery color.

To the delight of her followers, Bieber just dropped her first set of casual pregnancy pics on Instagram, full of off-the-cuff shots, glimpses of her daily routine, and a selection of recreation-worthy outfits. In between photos of a custom Rhode hair clip, a brief clip of her dog napping, and a wide-angle shot of the mom-to-be sipping on an iced beverage, she shared a few images of herself dressed in a Mariah Carey-style butterfly crop top and baggy denim pants. It came complete with rosy blush, matching eyeshadow, and a smattering of faux freckles across the bridge of her nose. The makeup fits right in with Bieber’s minimalist, skin-first approach to makeup, of course, and the peachy pink shade blended through her eyelids looks even warmer in what looks like golden hour lighting.

Longtime followers of both Bieber and her best-selling beauty brand, Rhode, know that a baby isn’t the only thing the model-mogul’s developing right now. For months, she’s been teasing the impending launch of a cream or liquid blush, which would be the second makeup product released by her line. She’s shown off a “top secret” blush in a few TikTok tutorials, made dewy, bright cheeks the focal point of more than a few selfies, and even had a mysterious Rhode product peeking out of her overall bib pocket — all of which lead fans to believe (or Bielieb) that it’ll finally drop sometime this season.

Bieber hasn’t disclosed how far into pregnancy she is just yet, but it’s safe to assume there’s a full summer worth of excellent style and beauty looks, and some exciting product launches, coming down the pike. Just one question, though — is she trying to...hint at anything with all this pink?