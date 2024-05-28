Since healthcare providers typically advise against flying after 36 weeks of pregnancy, celebrity parents-to-be usually try to book one last vacation before they hit the third trimester. Last year, both Rihanna and Sienna Miller planned a destination baby-moon away from the spotlight — Rihanna jetted off to Paris for a last-minute trip with A$AP Rocky while Miller sported her growing baby bump on a yacht in St. Tropez (casual). And now, future parents Hailey and Justin Bieber just returned from their pre-baby holiday in Japan. A week after their getaway, Hailey shared an assortment of maternity outfits from her trip with her 52.4 million Instagram followers — and unsurprisingly, they’re chock-full of cool-girl staples.

Even though the power couple arrived in Japan on May 18, Hailey didn’t share her latest OOTDs until long after they returned to L.A. — on May 24, to be exact. In her latest photo dump, Hailey stayed true to form and posted a slew of selfies, food pics, and of course, notable street style moments galore — all of which peeped her growing baby bump. In one of her close-ups, Hailey styled a Miu Miu yellow baby tee that matched her striped crochet hat from Memorial Day, an NYC-based crochet label. To no surprise, she accessorized with her custom Alex Moss bubble “B” pendant necklace. The Rhode Skin founder also shared one of her evening-out ensembles, which featured a cropped patent leather vest underneath a coordinating oversized biker jacket. Low-waisted black trousers and ‘90s-inspired thin sunglasses from Giant Vintage (her go-to eyewear brand) rounded out the model’s OOTN.

The day before, Justin shared a few pics from their visit to Japan too, including a few solo shots of his wife’s vacation-ready attire. Hailey posed for her husband in a semi-sheer long-sleeve shirt from Bite Studios paired with a plunging sports bra and a leather blazer. On the bottom, she wore light-wash 501 jeans from Levi’s cinched with a Nili Lotan black belt. The multi-hyphenate chose the same Giant Vintage sunglasses and her signature Alex Moss necklace as her accessories of the day. In a different PDA-heavy photo of the soon-to-be-parents, Hailey slipped on the same Levi’s jeans and swapped her see-through shirt for a bump-baring cardigan from Jacquemus, alongside her go-to Jil Sander loafers.

If her recent photo dumps mean anything, it’s that we can count on Hailey to keep her curated IG stocked with future maternity looks. So, if you haven’t hit the follow button yet, make sure to get on that. While we await her next Instagram-worthy co-ord (which could drop any day now), channel all of her recent outfits with the curated edit below. And hurry, because many of her exact pieces are still available to shop (for now, that is).