Have you heard of the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, in which something you just discovered for the first time starts appearing everywhere? Yeah, the celebrity headband trend is definitely not that — the piece actually has become ubiquitous in recent months, a glamorous alternative to other hair accessories that can feel just as unique as the wearer’s personal aesthetic. Far from a one-size-fits-all prep school staple, the modern way to wear a headband puts a premium on interesting fabrics, sizes, placements, and — of course — the actual hair they help enhance.

For that reason, even with the headpiece’s widespread popularity, you’d be hard-pressed to find two celebrities rock an identical look, even when wearing similar styles. Angelina Jolie’s edgy spiked accessory, for instance, is wildly different from the delicate jeweled pieces beloved by Gemma Chan, or Olivia Rodrigo’s Gen Z-favorite puffed headband. You can get in on the trend in a casual way by incorporating a sporty, athletic-style version, or go the complete opposite way with one that’s covered in intricate designs and real diamonds. Every aesthetic has a headband that suits them, which is probably a large part of why this trend — technically first introduced back in 475 B.C. — transcends time and keeps coming back around.

Ahead, get inspired by some of the coolest celebrity headband-hairstyle combinations of the moment.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite her very structured dress, everything about Lawrence’s long hair helps her classic black headband feel so casual. It’s mostly down to her brushed-out style, pushed back with the accessory at an angle to seem all the more effortless — she might as well be using her Ray Bans to keep her long waves out of her face.

Zendaya

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paging Zendaya Presley — this headband-accented bouffant is so brilliantly retro. Tons of teasing created a beehive affect through the crown of her hair, made to look even bigger thanks to the way her accessory keeps the rest of it flat by comparison.

Salma Hayek

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Few stars love a headband like Hayek, and her’s are always particularly glamorous. Just like the shimmery diamond-studded headpiece this photo, she gravitates toward jeweled, metal, and intricately-designed headbands for a tiara-like look.

Helen Mirren

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

One of the coolest ways to make a statement with a headband is to cover it outfit-matching material. That’s exactly what Mirren did, nestling the seafoam sequin-covered piece into her wavy white shoulder-length cut.

Olivia Rodrigo

Gen Z’s preferred way to wear a headband seems to hinge on size and texture — in particular, it’s all about the oversized, puffy look. Rodrigo demonstrated it beautifully for a taping of Jimmy Fallon’s show, breaking up her glossy brunette waves with a spongy, baby-blue version.

Brie Larson

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Not only does Larson’s Chanel headband help show off the rich dimension seen through her blonde highlights, but it’s full of hidden detail itself. Look closer and you’ll notice a familiar quilted pattern and even a tiny bow.

Kerry Washington

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Choose the right headband and looking downright regal is easy — case in point, Washington’s velvet-and-metallic headpiece. The large white pearls dotting the band are nestled in intricate gold bezeling, just heightening its luxurious look.

Gemma Chan

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The delicate, alluring sparkle of Chan’s jeweled headband is made all the better by its relative simplicity. The arc of shimmering crystals disappear right into her brunette curls on both sides, an all-time excellent party accessory.

Lori Harvey

BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

‘80s-style sports headbands are everywhere at the moment, especially on it-girls like Harvey. No matter if you’re actually ducking into a workout class or just running errands in your favorite athleisure look — it’s all equally cool.

Angelina Jolie

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

A little edgy, a lot elegant, Jolie’s spike-studded headband is the perfect balance to her pretty lace gown. It’s also more than a bit appropriate for the occasion: the Maleficent 2 premiere.