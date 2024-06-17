Dakota Johnson might be one of the most aesthetically consistent stars out there. The steadfast approach is at once comforting and proof of her signature style’s power — if classic-cut bangs and long, curled blowouts aren’t broke, why “fix” them? The thing is, though, Johnson’s true-to-form take on red carpet style just makes the rare moments when she does branch out feel even more exciting and celebratory, regardless of if she’s dabbling in an updo or a bold lipstick. With her latest style switch-up, the actor-producer is firmly in summer mode and ready to have some fun. Johnson’s hair bow is whimsical, sweet, and more than a little trendy. Nestled in a sultry, artfully messy half-up style shown off at a screening of her new film Daddio, Johnson’s accessory might just be a seasonal essential.

Johnson maintained plenty of her trademark elements through the style, including her usual casual-cool wavy texture and long bottleneck bangs, which celebrity hair pro Mark Townsend arranged in an open-curtain fashion for this particular look. Townsend gathered the top portion of her hair and seemed to tease it for extra volume, securing the swath just below the crown of her head. In an undeniably cool move, he arranged Johnson’s hair into a twist, then fastened it all together — it adds a bit of extra intricacy, so it goes so well with her entire head-to-toe look.

Of course, the true star of the hairstyle is the white satin ribbon affixed just below that twist, with long tails trailing down the rest of Johnson’s waves. With her ivory flutter-sleeve gown, she’s ethereal, whimsical, and straight-up summery — and surely an inspiration to 2024-2025 brides the world over. The hair bow trend has only extended its reign from last year, but Johnson’s take is just a little bit different. The looser structure and long, relaxed nature of the bow isn’t nearly as prim, proper, or preppy as most bows. Her version is more cottagecore and decidedly more casual, making it ideal for all sorts of different personal aesthetics.

Johnson’s bow looks like one Townsend tied himself using a long, silky ribbon, but there are plenty of pre-assembled styles that clip right into hair in just seconds. Channel the movie star’s summertime glamour by adding one into a ponytail, braid, or half-up hairstyle.