Hailey Bieber’s 6 Outfit Changes In 24 Hours Is A New Styling Record For Her

Hailey Bieber officially made her much-anticipated foray into the beauty space with Rhode, her eponymous skin care line. (The model’s middle name is Rhode, in case you didn’t know.) Over the past few days, she’s been running around town to attend various engagements as part of the promotional circuit for the brand, thereby blessing her fans with many show-stopping street style looks. If you have yet to see Bieber’s Rhode press tour outfits, not to worry — TZR compiled a list of all her amazing ensembles for your convenience, ahead.

Bieber’s usual street style fare is largely comprised of effortless model-off-duty pieces, which makes her everyday outfits so easy to adopt. For her press tour engagements, though, the model kicked her style up a notch with the help of Dani Michelle, a renowned celebrity stylist who also works with trendsetting A-listers like Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Elsa Hosk. Thus far, fans got to see Bieber in a medley of clever occasion-appropriate looks that felt classy and edgy at the same time — think short blazer dresses, asymmetrical necklines, and sky-high platform sandals.

Without further ado, scroll on to see all of Bieber’s many outfit changes in 24 hours, ahead. For those who want to recreate the model’s spectacular looks, make sure to also add one (or a few) of her exact items into your virtual checkout cart.

An Edgy Blazer Dress

Gotham/GC Images

The budding beauty entrepreneur kicked off her press tour with a smart yet sultry blazer dress, which she wore with absolutely nothing underneath. Her entire outfit — including the tailored dress, platform sandals, and elongated cat-eye shades — came from Saint Laurent. To finish, Bieber accessorized with four chunky, gold cuff bracelets from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti collection. (ICYMI, the model has been a global ambassador for the brand since October 2021.)

A Blazer & Skirt Set

Gotham/GC Images

The following day, Bieber was up early and ready to discuss her new products on Good Morning America. Her first OOTD, which she wore while en route to the studio, felt closer to her usual street style fare: She wore a black, form-fitting blazer from AGGI and a matching miniskirt underneath. She teamed the ensemble with a pair of chunky lug-sole Swell loafers from Bottega Veneta plus white socks and completed the look with her favorite oval-shaped sunnies from Balenciaga. Once again, she also wore a medley of baubles from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti line, including a Wave necklace, Sevillana earrings, and two rings.

A Little White Dress

Gotham/GC Images

Once at the studio, Bieber changed into her third press tour outfit: a cream-colored, midi-length dress from Jil Sander’s Fall/Winter 2022 range and a pair of white, pointy-toe slingback heels from the buzzy BY FAR x Mimi Cuttrell collab. Her long-sleeved frock featured an asymmetric neckline and a short, slanted slit on the skirt. For jewelry, she again wore earrings and rings from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti line.

A Coordinated Tailored Ensemble

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Next up on the model’s itinerary was an appearance on the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show. During her mid-day press engagement, Bieber donned a coordinated blazer jacket and pants ensemble from Sportmax’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. For shoes, the model wore Jimmy Choo’s camel-colored Cass pumps and completed the look with the same combo of Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti rings and earrings, plus her favorite Balenciaga sunnies.

An Unconventional LBD

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images

The model continued the day with another Sportmax look. Following her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show, Bieber stepped out in a short black dress with dramatic faux pocket detailing from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 range. This time, she wore a pair of shiny, patent leather Erin pumps from Jimmy Choo and accessorized with the same Elsa Peretti baubles and oval-shaped Balenciaga sunnies.

A Dazzling “Naked” Dress

MEGA/GC Images

For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the model wore one of her most daring looks on the press tour: a beige, body-hugging sequin dress from 16ARLINGTON. Bieber’s “invisible” silver mules from AQUAZZURA tapped into the invisible shoe trend, which has been popular with celebs as of late. Lastly, she swapped her earrings for a pair of open hoop earrings from Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany T line.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.