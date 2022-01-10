Say the name BY FAR to any fashion lover and watch their eyes light up. (The designer accessories label was launched in 2016 by sisters Valentina Ignatova, Sabina Gyosheva and Denitsa Bumbarova.) BY FAR’s popularity can be contributed to the brand’s minimalist, elegant designs and its strong celebrity following. Hollywood’s top trendsetters such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have been rocking this It label since it first emerged on the scene. To keep up with the intense demand for its offerings, the brand just dropped a new collab: the BY FAR x Mimi Cuttrell collection.

Cuttrell — an established stylist whose clients include Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Normani, and Madelyn Cline — teamed up with BY FAR to release nine new handbag and shoe silhouettes. The partnership was profusely symbiotic and meaningful, given that many of the It girls Cuttrell styles (and their friends) have worn the Bulgarian brand. The fresh drop includes a mix of petite but sizable leather purses along with pointy-toe slingback pumps and a classic knee-high boot. Every piece adheres to BY FAR’s DNA of austere simplicity coupled with a slight red carpet touch courtesy of Cuttrell. (One can easily picture a celeb carrying the crystal-embellished purse to an award show or attending an after-party in the kitten-heel slingback pumps.)

For Cuttrell, her favorite piece from the collab, is the 99mm pump. “Growing up, my mother always wore elegant vintage pieces,” she said in a statement. “I inherited that love for timeless clothing from her and I drew inspiration from that [for this collection]. I love its classic versatility. I wanted this collection to be comfortable, wearable, and chic.”

Every piece in the BY FAR x Mimi Cuttrell lineup does embody that timeless vibe, whether you select the lime-green purse for a pop of color to your outfits, or take a more neutral stance via the cream-colored heels. They will become everlasting staples in your wardrobe. And don’t be surprised, too, if you see several of these designs on your favorite celebrities — they know it’s a collab worth shopping. See TZR’s favorite picks from the collection, ahead, or head over to Net-a-Porter to shop the full drop.

