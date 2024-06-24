It hasn’t even been two months since Hailey Bieber broke the internet with her pregnancy announcement, and the fashion muse has already given us a taste of multiple maternity-approved aesthetics. On Instagram, her 52.5 million followers have been blessed with more laidback selections from the mom-to-be, including a Y2K-inspired butterfly crop top and low-waisted jeans galore. On the street style front, Bieber tends to lean toward more elevated cool-girl ensembles, as shown in her latest assortment of must-copy outfits. While out and about in New York this weekend, Bieber stunned in three neutral maternity looks, starting with a sultry catsuit and ending with an ultra-luxe Phoebe Philo number.

On June 22, before grabbing dinner with her husband, Justin and her longtime bestie Justine Skye, Bieber was snapped by the paparazzi in her Saturday evening OOTN. The Rhode founder stunned in a baby bump-hugging catsuit from Alessandra Rich adorned with sheer lace and a ruffled neckline. She layered her trusty Saint Laurent leather trench coat overtop and opted for black slingback pumps also from the French atelier — both fitting choices for the brand ambassador. Bieber stayed true to form with the rest of her accessories, including rippled gold earrings from Heaven Mayhem (her newest go-to jewelry brand), oval sunglasses from Gucci, Ferragamo’s Wandi Mini Tote Bag, and her Rhode lip gloss-holding phone case, of course.

The next morning, Bieber pulled out all the sartorial stops once again to attend the latest Rhode pop-up shop. The model was headed into the SoHo soirée in a tan monochromatic moment, complete with a custom body-con maxi dress from LaQuan Smith underneath a matching Magda Butrym oversized blazer. She paired her tan-on-tan numbers with coordinating croc-embossed slingback heels from celeb-approved footwear label, Femme (Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez are also fans). From there, Bieber swapped her Ferragamo carry-all for a Courrèges top-handle bag in a light brown shade. Statement gold earrings and thin rectangle sunglasses closed out her second outfit of the weekend.

After celebrating Rhode’s new Pocket Blush at the beauty brand’s pop-up, Bieber switched ‘fits for a dinner date with her hubby at 4 Charles Prime in the West Village. The A-lister cradled her growing baby bump in an ivory mini dress from Phoebe Philo topped in a lustrous silk satin sheen. Her most recent designer piece featured a built-in bodysuit for extra coverage, a turtleneck-esque neckline, and a high-low asymmetrical silhouette that stretched from her thigh to her ankle. She took a break from her signature slingbacks for square-toe off-white pumps also from Phoebe Philo. Bieber carried the same Ferragamo tote from the day before and chose gold stud earrings alongside Saint Laurent oval sunglasses as her evening-out accents.

Bieber’s maternity era is just getting started, so stay on the lookout for more applause-worthy attire from the multi-hyphenate in the coming weeks. In the meantime, channel all three of her latest looks via the curated edit below. And hurry, because many of her exact staples are still available to shop — for now, that is.