PSA to Beliebers everywhere: Hailey Bieber is pregnant. That’s right, the model and her husband, Justin are officially expecting their first child together after five years of marriage. On May 9, just two days after the fashion muse was noticeably absent from the 2024 Met Gala, Bieber revealed her exciting news via an ultra-romantic (and aesthetically-pleasing) video and photoshoot on Instagram — a minimalistic announcement that unsurprisingly kickstarted an online frenzy within minutes.

Instead of showing her growing baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet (like Adwoa Aboah did at this year’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” fête), the Biebers opted for a high-fashion photoshoot which they posted on Thursday afternoon. The soon-to-be parents left their coordinating captions blank (they only tagged each other) and instead let the stunning imagery speak for itself, which captured the couple in Hawaii during their recent private vow renewal. With her baby bump on full display, the mom-to-be looked undeniably ethereal in a lacy off-the-shoulder long-sleeve maxi dress from Saint Laurent accessorized with a matching white veil tied around her neck. Staying true to her cool-girl form, Hailey styled sleek black sunglasses for a few of the close-ups alongside a timeless gold watch, her slim diamond wedding band, and no shoes at all (iconic).

Within 30 minutes of the announcement going live, Justin’s post accumulated over 2 million likes, while Hailey’s comment section was chock full of congratulatory messages from the celebrity set. Bieber’s close friend Kendall Jenner was one of the first to publicly share her excitement on Thursday as she commented, “Ahhhh here come the tears again.” Bella Hadid also followed suit with “chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!” Fellow first-time mom Sofia Richie Grainge even left a comment, saying “Ahh! Congratulations!!🥹💕😍”

While details about her due date are being kept tight under wraps, it’s only a matter of time before Hailey’s next take on maternity wear pops up on our Instagram timelines. If it’s anything like her street style selections, we bet her new sartorial era will highlight lots of classic Saint Laurent staples, statement outerwear, and endless bump-hugging mini dresses galore. Until then, join us in replaying her breathtaking announcement video on a loop. And stay tuned to her IG for her first baby bump photo dump.