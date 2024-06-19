Ever since January 2022, when Rihanna announced her first pregnancy dressed in distressed wide-leg jeans from Vetements, celebrity moms-to-be have solidified baggy, low-waisted jeans a maternity must-have. Within the last year alone, Kourtney Kardashian, Sienna Miller, Ashley Tisdale, Sofia Richie Grainge, Suki Waterhouse, and more pregnant A-listers have styled baby bump-baring jeans in their everyday rotation. Future first-time mom Hailey Bieber also reaches for oversized denim quite often when curating her cool-girl co-ords. In the month since she initially shared her pregnancy on Instagram, Bieber has sourced her go-to maternity jeans from celeb-approved labels like Levi’s and Lee — each time staying true to her signature aesthetic.

On May 15, less than a week after she broke the internet with her Saint Laurent-clad pregnancy announcement, Bieber shared her first bump-hugging denim number with her 52.5 million IG followers. The Rhode Skin founder posed for a selfie and peeped her dark-wash overalls from Lee layered overtop a plain black T-shirt. She teased Rhode’s newest Pocket Blush launch in the pocket of her Lee look and accessorized with a vintage FILA baseball cap. In the same IG photo dump, Bieber ditched her denim one-piece for low-waisted light-wash jeans that cradled her growing baby bump. She stayed true to her Y2K-loving roots and coupled her oversized bottoms with a baby pink sequin-embellished butterfly top from Blumarine. (Perhaps she was hinting that her first born is a girl?)

After jetting off to a quick pre-baby vacation in Japan, the Biebers returned to L.A. and stepped out for a few date nights. Justin shared a few solo shots of Hailey’s recent denim-centric ensembles on IG, first capturing his wife in oversized Levi’s 501 Jeans which hung just below her belly. The model paired her Levi’s with an assortment of elevated basics, including a semi-sheer button-down from Source Unknown, a boxy Balenciaga blazer, and her tried-and-true Jil Sander black loafers.

In another close-up of the power couple, Hailey wore the same light-wash Levi’s with the aforementioned Jil Sander slides, but she swapped her button-down and blazer for a Jacquemus vest which she left open to peek-a-boo her bump. For Justin’s May 24 post, Hailey managed to make the Levi’s feel sultry by tucking a translucent Bite Studios long-sleeve shirt into her bottoms and throwing on a leather blazer for an edgy flair.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Bieber’s pregnancy-friendly attire, you know this is just the start of her stellar maternity era. Just wait until her baby bump makes an appearance at a red carpet soirée — it’s bound to be a moment for the look books. In the meantime, shop Bieber’s favorite maternity jeans via the curated edit below and stay tuned to TZR for her next applause-worthy outfit.