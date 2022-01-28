You can always count on Hailey Bieber to pull off an imitable athleisure look. The model takes her workout-friendly outfits to the next level with clever accessories and color-coordinating style hacks. For a recent trip to a hot pilates class, Bieber wore an Aritzia fleece sweatshirt with a pair of New Balance sneakers in the same emerald green hue. The fuzzy outerwear not only tapped into the incipient gorpcore trend, but also confirmed her love for the Canadian retailer. (Aritzia is a trusty celeb go-to for easy-to-wear, moderately priced staples.)

For the workout session with fellow model and BFF Kendall Jenner, Bieber wore the aforementioned cozy sweatshirt, dubbed The Rush Sweater. The piece came from the brand’s Tna line, which offers a range of loungewear and athletic staples. This was not the first time Bieber wore this sweater, as the piece previously made an appearance in the model’s Instagram story back in September 2021. This means that the A-lister keeps this sweatshirt on hand and won’t hesitate to rewear it.

Underneath the sweatshirt, Bieber wore a one-shoulder workout set from SET ACTIVE in a complementary olive hue. To finish off the sporty OOTD, she wore New Balance’s 574 sneakers (which is a celebrity fave), carried an on-trend Le Fermoir hobo bag, and sported a pair of black square frames. Both pieces were from Saint Laurent. Take note of how she wore her Jacquie Ache body chain underneath the sports bra, too, alongside her pink sapphire tennis necklace from Jennifer Meyer — she’s been wearing both nonstop.

It looks like the model has a soft spot for fuzzy outerwear. In October 2020, she wore another sporty, color-coordinated ensemble that consisted of a purple half-zip pullover from Los Angeles Apparel and a matching pair of Nike Pro shorts. Additionally, the street style snaps reveal that she owns not one but two iterations of a green fleece jacket from Sandy Liang.

Fuzzy toppers like Bieber’s are a winter staple for a lot of other celebs who reside in LA. In fact, Jenner wore a brown fleece shirt that looked nearly identical to Bieber’s just a few weeks ago. Jennifer Garner also demonstrated her love for the cozy piece when she wore her beige jacket from The North Face several times back in December 2021. What’s more, this love for “gorpy” outerwear prevails across generations: 20-year-old Kaia Gerber also has a favorite fleece — a deep purple bomber jacket from Free People — which she wore at least a dozen times. In short, now is the perfect time to snag this style for yourself.

Bieber’s exact jacket from Aritzia is currently sold out, but the brand offers the same style in several other colors like brown, violet, and blue. Upgrade your current outerwear rotation with the TZR-approved fleece options, ahead.

