Hailey Bieber & Kaia Gerber Wear This Ultra Versatile Sneaker Nonstop

New Balance sneakers have resurged in popularity thanks to the return of the dad look and normcore. In fact, the brand has successfully taken over the sneaker game with new drops that warrant long lines and instant sell-outs. (Its collab portfolio includes four consecutive collaborations with STAUD, as well as other It girl-beloved brands like Reformation and Casablanca.) The brand has now become a celeb-favorite, too, with everyone from Kaia Gerber to Hailey Bieber offering a lesson in how to style New Balance women’s sneakers.

There are a few different styles that are trendy. First up is New Balance’s iconic 99X series, which is packed with history (like being Steve Jobs’ go-to) and hits the dad shoe trend with a less retro and more modern feel while still paying homage to its roots. The 99X lineage began in ‘82 with the 990 sneaker, which at the time was a big deal. It was the first-ever sneaker priced at $100 (oh, how times have changed). The latest silhouette to sweep the crowd of trendy dressers is the fifth-generation 990 model, in a new monotone colorway that combines grey suede and silver mesh for a sporty yet casual aesthetic. The versatile sneaker was an instant hit.

Ahead, see how celebrities style their New Balance sneakers. Then recreate their looks by shopping similar pieces.

Laura Harrier’s Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Sneakers

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star casually wore a pair of in-demand sneakers from the buzzy Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance partnership. She teamed the kicks with a sporty zip-up shirt and black leggings. A pair of white crew socks, worn high, gave her ensemble that ‘90s-inspired fashion touch.

Hailey Bieber’s 990v2 New Balance Sneakers

In April 2021, the model stepped out for a stroll in Los Angeles. She donned the second-generation 990 shoe and contrasted its sporty-casual quality with polished pieces. Bieber wore a black blazer, toffee-colored wide-leg pants, and a cropped tank.

Kaia Gerber’s 990v5 New Balance Sneakers

The supermodel used her NB sneakers to demonstrate the ideal airport outfit: blue straight-leg jeans, a black felt coat, and a sleek tote bag. The casual get-up appears more elevated thanks to the long-line outerwear. Likewise, the polished tote bag adds another element of sophistication.

Kourtney Kardashian’s 990v5 New Balance Sneakers

Sweatpants have been the universal go-to lately, but Kardashian is still finding new pairs to sport and different ways to style them. With her pair of New Balance kicks, she styled it with a crewneck and sweatpants from Kanye West’s clothing line.

Emma Roberts’ 990v4 New Balance Sneakers

The actor paired her grey New Balance sneakers with a pair of checked culottes and a cropped T-shirt for an athletic feel. The plaid bottoms offer a sophisticated element to the casual look for a nice balancing act of sporty and professional. Follow suit with Maje’s pleated bottoms to ace Roberts’ cool-girl look.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s 990v5 New Balance Sneakers

The model opted for a co-ord sweatsuit from Les Tien to wear with her New Balance sneakers. While her updo and fresh-faced beauty look kept the pairing casual, she accessorized with fine jewelry to instantly dress the look up. Take cues from the pro by adding a regal necklace and pearl earrings to your next sweats ensemble.