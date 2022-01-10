Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Both Love This Minimalist Reformation Boot

Take a peek into your closet and you’ll see there are specific pieces you’ll gravitate towards every winter. It could be that goes-with-everything wool coat you bought years ago or a delicate cashmere sweater that envelops you in warmth. A cold-weather staple you’ll likely find in your shoe collection, too, is a good ol’ black boot, whether it’s a knee-high or ankle style. If you don’t own this versatile footwear yet — or are in need of a replacement — check out Hailey Bieber’s black Reformation boots for shopping inspiration.

Bieber was out and about last week attending Pilates classes with fellow model BFFs Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Though she stuck to leggings and workout bras for most of the week, Bieber turned it up a notch for the weekend. Instead of rocking her usual casual athleisure attire, she opted for several sleek and dressy pieces. The model wore a collared red shirt, which she left unbuttoned most of the way, with a pair of Acne Studios satin trousers. She covered up the look with a lengthy leather trench from Magda Butrym. On her feet were Reformation’s Nylah Nappa knee-high boots (in the color black to match the rest of her moody outfit). The shoes were largely concealed underneath her flowing pants, but make no mistake — they’re the same boots Selena Gomez wore back in November 2021.

Bieber Wearing Reformation’s Nylah Nappa Knee Boot

BACKGRID

Gomez Wearing Reformation’s Nylah Nappa Knee Boot

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Bieber chose to style the Nylah boots with pants while Gomez took a more fall approach to her look by teaming it with a striped dress. Both looks were so different that you could easily see why a pair of black knee-high boots is a must buy for everyone — the shoes complement any outfit. If you love Bieber and Gomez’s exact Ref boots, the square-toe style is still available to shop. And, it comes in two other variations: russet and spotted snake. The calf-hugging shoe is guaranteed to become a staple in your wardrobe.

Shop the knee-high boots, below, in addition to other pieces from Bieber’s weekend attire. Take note of how she accessorized the look with minimalist gold hoops (her favorite) and a body chain, which was slightly more unexpected as it’s usually paired with swimsuits.

