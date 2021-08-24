Menu
(Celebrity)
How Celebrities Style Their Black Ankle Boots Year Round
The shoes work with any outfit.
By
Vivien Lee
2 minutes ago
Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Jenner loves
her cocoa-colored ensembles
, but this time she went for an all-black look while in NYC. Her black boots blended in perfectly with her leather pants.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Zendaya
Sometimes in winter, you just want to wear a colorful skirt. Keep your ankles warm in a pair of black booties and slip on a pair of fuzzy socks.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.