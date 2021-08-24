(Celebrity)

How Celebrities Style Their Black Ankle Boots Year Round

The shoes work with any outfit.

By Vivien Lee
Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Priyanka Chopra Jonas seen out and about on February 15, 2019 in Lon...

Kendall Jenner

Jenner loves her cocoa-colored ensembles, but this time she went for an all-black look while in NYC. Her black boots blended in perfectly with her leather pants.Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Zendaya

Sometimes in winter, you just want to wear a colorful skirt. Keep your ankles warm in a pair of black booties and slip on a pair of fuzzy socks.Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap