If you kept tabs on this season’s New York Fashion Week circuit, you might’ve noticed the front-row lineups were jam-packed with resident New Yorkers. At the Puma show, Emily Ratajkowski delivered a surprisingly sporty pantless look, while later in the week, longtime Big Apple natives Blake Lively and Katie Holmes stunned at Michael Kors in an assortment of Spring/Summer 2024 staples. However, one NYC It girl was visibly absent from the festivities: Gigi Hadid. This NYFW, Hadid traded front-row-ready designs for chic off-duty outfits, for example, the leather jacket and Adidas sneakers ensemble she styled on Feb. 15.

The morning after a Valentine’s Day date with her new boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, the fashion muse was snapped by the paparazzi leaving his Greenwich Village house in the aforementioned cool-girl co-ord. Hadid started her post-Valentine’s Day ‘fit with a cozy ivory crewneck (possibly the Shrunken Crew from her knitwear label, Guest In Residence), which she layered underneath a slightly oversized black leather bomber jacket. The model continued the laidback vibes of the OOTD by matching her cozy cuffed joggers to her footwear of choice: a pair of black-and-white leather sneakers courtesy of the Adidas collaboration with Wales Bonner from Nov. 2023. In true model off-duty fashion, she accessorized with paparazzi-blocking black sunglasses and a baseball cap, along with the celeb-approved Miu Miu Arcadie Handbag — her go-to carry-all for recent days and nights out in NYC.

Diamond / BACKGRID

While celebrities like Beyoncé and Rihanna went full glam for their Valentine’s Day plans, on Feb. 14, Cooper and Hadid celebrated their first V-Day together in coordinating relaxed outfits. Walking arm-in-arm with Cooper, Hadid once again opted for her favorite baggy leather bomber, the same Adidas slip-ons, and her must-have Miu Miu handbag, but this time, she swapped her baseball cap for a gray Guest In Residence ribbed beanie. Cooper took style cues from his fashion-forward girlfriend in a vintage varsity jacket, gray sweatpants, chunky sneakers, and the same Guest In Residence beanie as Hadid. Couple goals, for sure.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Even though Hadid was certainly missed during this season’s NYFW, her recent easygoing ensembles are sure to tide us over until she undeniably hits the runway or the front row in Milan or Paris. In the meantime, upgrade your errand-ready attire with the Hadid-inspired selections below.