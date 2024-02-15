With Valentine’s Day falling on the final day of New York Fashion Week this year, the industry’s most notable couples had a difficult decision to make: Would they celebrate Feb. 14 in the front row at Thom Browne, or cozied up to their partner in a romantic five-star restaurant? Fashion week regular Rihanna opted for the latter, and of course, she pulled out all the sartorial stops for her date night with A$AP Rocky. After a loved-up dinner at César, a celebrity hotspot in Paris, Rihanna was snapped by the paparazzi in a champagne silk skirt and a fur-trimmed top — an en vogue ensemble perfect the City of Love.

While the A-list parents always serve a lewk for a rare date night, this time, the duo took quite the elevated detour from the edgy staples they usually opt for. Rihanna, for one, looked every bit an Old Hollywood star in the aforementioned silky co-ord. The fashion muse stunned in a beige ruffled top that coordinated to her corsetted midi skirt in a timeless champagne shade. Instead of her go-to Dolce & Gabbana shearling coat, Rihanna took a more minimalist approach to the celeb-approved fur fad in a brown stole that draped around her shoulders. Leaning even further into the loud luxury theme of the final ‘fit, the “Lift Me Up” singer accessorized with lace-up gold heels, burgundy retro-inspired sunglasses, a layered silver necklace, and a vintage Louis Vuitton fur-embellished handbag — one of her must-have carry-alls this season. A$AP Rocky matched his girlfriend’s energy in a slew of sleek separates, including a matching corduroy jacket and trousers set, an eye-catching gold chain necklace, and black statement sunglasses.

BACKGRID

Even though Rihanna was noticeably absent from this season’s NYFW festivities, her most recent outing signals a possible Paris Fashion Week appearance at upcoming runway shows like Dior and Saint Laurent. While we not-so-patiently await the next RiRi sighting, shop the curated edit below to add her latest date night numbers to your evening-out wardrobe.