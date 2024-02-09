The evening before New York Fashion Week usually goes one of two ways for the celebrity set. Some A-listers choose to conserve energy for the next five days of sartorial soirées via skin care treatments and an early bedtime in their 5-star hotel or NYC abode. And then there are the more extroverted celebs who aren’t afraid to get the party started a bit early, like Emily Ratajkowski. On Feb. 8, less than 24 hours before collections from designers like Helmut Lang and Prabal Gurung took the NYFW stage, Ratajkowski kicked off her front-row-ready rotation in a surprisingly sporty no-pants look at Puma’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show.

On Thursday evening, EmRata checked into the historic Park Avenue Armory for Puma’s “Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show,” a presentation that celebrated the return of the athleticwear brand’s iconic Mostro sneaker. Before heading into the transformed venue, Ratajkowski was snapped by the paparazzi in an all-black co-ord that included a half-zipped fitted track jacket on top and teeny tiny black briefs in lieu of full-length bottoms. This is more of an athleisure-esque take on the celeb-approved pantless look (an adventurous outfit formula EmRata is never one to shy away from, even in 40-degree weather). Staying true to the “I just left the gym” feel, the My Body author opted out of any jewelry and instead only accessorized with a sleek suede shoulder bag from The Row. Rounding out her OOTN, Ratajkowski brightened up her all-black separates with another one of Puma’s trademark slip-ons: the Speedcat OG + Sparco Driving Shoes in a fiery crimson shade.

EmRata certainly wasn’t the only celeb in the mood for an evening out. Ahead of joining Ratajkowski for a photo op inside, Ashley Graham was spotted in a multi-color ruffled maxi dress which she coupled with a pair of Avanti VL sneakers from Puma’s now sold-out Sept. 2023 collaboration with FENTY. After the show, Becky G also turned heads in a few striking Puma staples, most notably, a limited edition yellow shoulder bag courtesy of the label’s collection with Berlin-based brand, Ottolinger. Alongside her eye-catching carry-all, the “Bubalu” singer styled a gradient T-shirt, low-waisted jeans that featured peek-a-boo undies, knee-high stiletto boots, and silver shield sunglasses.

In a surprising turn of fate, EmRata’s exact sneakers are still available. So, get your hands on those ASAP, because with the fashion muse’s seal of approval, they could become the new Sambas. While we await her next NYFW appearance, channel the rest of Ratajkowski’s latest look with the stealthy staples below.