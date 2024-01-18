We are officially less than a month out from Valentine’s Day, which means one thing: It’s time to start solidifying your plans, ASAP. So whether you’re going on a date with a special someone, meeting up with your galentines for a fun night out, or reserving Feb. 14 as a self-care soirée, book your dinner reservation now — and, more importantly, curate your OOTN sooner rather than later. An excellent place to source some style inspiration? From Gabrielle Union, whose recent little red dress moment was equal parts romantic and sultry.

Celebrating her husband Dwyane Wade’s birthday in Miami on Jan. 17, Union posed by the ocean in the crimson number, which is an unreleased semi-sheer halter design by Di Petsa. Made with the label’s signature wet look technique, the drape-y silhouette gave the illusion that Union had stepped straight out of the water... only with perfect hair and make-up, of course. Thanks to the eye-catching colors and texture, the statement piece didn’t require much by way of extra accessories, so the actor kept her accents to a minimum, opting for clear mules, and a diamond bracelet and gold hoop earrings (both from Tiffany & Co) to round out her look.

If you’d like to try the Di Petsa wet look for your February 14th festivities, but you prefer something less bright, try channeling Suki Waterhouse instead. While out with friends in December 2023, the mama-to-be donned the label’s archival maternity maxi dress, which highlighted her growing baby bump. Unlike Union’s short silhouette, Waterhouse’s gown featured long sleeves, a floor-length skirt, and a cowl neck, however the trademark draped fabric and semi-sheer cutouts were still present and accounted for.

And if you’re eyeing Union’s exact dress, good news: we found the exact same style for your to order online. Even better, Di Petsa also offers a longer knit dress that’s currently on sale for more than 50% off. As a Valentine’s Day present to yourself, skip the red roses and shop the going out-ready options below instead.