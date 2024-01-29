The week between Haute Couture Fashion Week and the official start of fashion month is usually a quiet one amongst the celebrity set. In previous years, A-listers used the mini hiatus to jet back home, catch up on some R&R, and plan their upcoming front-row-ready ‘fits ahead of the month’s plethora of presentations. But this year, the style streak continued uninterrupted. After Haute Couture Fashion Week’s whirlwind schedule wrapped up on Jan. 25, some of the industry’s buzziest celebrity muses stayed put in Paris to attend Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer 2024 presentation on Jan 29.

As the stars trickled into the “Les Sculptures” affair at the Maeght Foundation, it became clear that monochromatic moments were the unofficial dress code of the afternoon. One of the first to solidify the trend was Kylie Jenner, who continued her headline-making style saga from Haute Couture Week in an alluring little red dress coupled with coordinating crimson accents. Her mini-me daughter, Stormi Webster even got in on the monochromatic theme — marking the duo’s latest addition of complementary mother-daughter designer moments. Sex and the City star Kristin Davis arrived shortly after Jenner, also dressed in a slew of matching must-haves. Davis channeled her character Charlotte York’s penchant for posh businesswear in a pastel yellow blazer and trouser co-ord which matched her polished accessories perfectly.

The best celebrity looks at the Jacquemus show definitely aren’t ones to miss. Keep scrolling for a fresh dose of spring style inspo before diving deep into Fall/Winter 2024 mode in February.

Kylie Jenner

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/Getty Images

Carrying 2023’s most of-the-moment hue into 2024, Jenner stunned in head-to-toe crimson red. For starters, she styled a delicately-draped LRD (little red dress, if you will) which she coupled with fiery slingback heels and a matching top handle bag, all sourced from Jacquemus, of course.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

After getting a few solo shots, Jenner’s five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster joined her to watch the show. Following their mommy-and-me moment at Valentino’s Haute Couture Week show just a few days prior, Webster coordinated with Jenner once again — this time in an all-red look complete with an off-duty t-shirt and cardigan overtop.

Julia Roberts

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

The Academy Award-winning actor made her fashion month debut in an assortment of noir numbers. While she loves a matching suit set for various fashion-related fêtes, for the Jaquemus show, she opted for a sleek pea coat, slingback heels, and the atelier’s newest mini handbag.

Kristin Davis

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Clearly ready for spring, Davis brightened up the Monday afternoon soirée in stealth wealth staples in a chic pastel yellow hue. On top, the Sex and the City star layered a plunging button-down underneath a timeless blazer, both of which coordinated with her wide-leg trousers. Her accessories were classic Charlotte must-haves, including pointy pumps, a luxe shoulder bag, and even a loose scarf hung around her neck.

Jenna Lyons

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The Real Housewives of New York City alum rocked a three-piece suit set which featured a fitted blazer, baggy trousers, and a menswear-inspired button-down and tie. Staying true to form, Lyons accessorized with a chunky carry-all and her signature rectangle sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

While the front-row lineup was certainly star-studded, the Jacquemus catwalk also had its fair share of A-listers. Hadid opened the show in an oversized cream coat along with a beige handbag and a white pair of the afternoon’s go-to slingback pumps.

Emily Ratajkowski

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Kicking off what’s sure to be a jam-packed fashion month for the model, Ratajkowski was photographed on the runway in a belted black blazer overtop a posh midi skirt. To spice up her all-black ensemble, EmRata wore a snakeskin carry-all to round out her runway-ready lewk.