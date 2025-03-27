Ever since Gigi Hadid chopped her long, blonde hair into a bob last spring, she’s shown time and time again that there are actually endless ways to wear the chin-length cut. From sleek and flippy to breezy and beachy and cotton candy pink and “tequila silver”, the looks she’s achieved over the past year are enough to convince practically anyone holding onto their waist-grazing length to try out this chic crop. And now she’s adding yet another option to the ever-growing list with the curved bob she’s seen sporting in Miu Miu’s 2025 Leathergoods campaign.

Shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Steven Meisel in the style of classic 20th century portraiture paintings, the new campaign features the Guest in Residence founder cradling the brand’s Arcadie bag with her blonde hair sculpted into shapely waves and her lips painted a spring-ready shade of bright pink. The retro style recalls 1950s Hollywood stars like Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy, which makes it yet another hair look she pulled from that glamorous era. Just a few weeks ago she was seen donning a James Dean-inspired updo, a hybrid of the currently trending ballerina bun and the Rebel Without a Cause star’s signature swoop.

Hadid’s curved hairstyle has been one of the hottest ways for celebrities to wear their bobs — a cut that began dominating last year and shows no signs of slowing down. So far the supermodel joins A-listers like Selena Gomez and Rihanna, both of whom recently wore versions of the contoured style. But whereas the Fenty founder’s take was more layered and contemporary and the Only Murders in the Building star’s was more sultry and Veronica Lake-inspired, Hadid’s curvy bob is a bit more exaggerated and sticks to its retro origins without as much of a modern interpretation.

With the popularity of this particular style, not to mention all the other bob variations, the cropped cut is certainly reaching fever pitch — especially now that everyone from Kim Kardashian to Keke Palmer has tried it over the last year. Does that mean we’re headed for an ultra-long extensions renaissance as a reaction in the near future? Perhaps, but at least for spring looks like Hadid’s are here to stay.