Last year stars got a taste for the bob, and there’s still no sign of turning back. From Lupita Nyong’o’s chin-length micro braids to Leslie Bibb’s “c*nty” (in hairstylist Chris McMillan’s words) The White Lotus crop, the cut has truly never been hotter. But is any trend truly major until Rihanna has put her spin on it? Of course not. So now that the Fenty founder was spotted in her off-duty time sporting a curved bob, it’s official: Short hair reigns supreme in 2025 — and this version is bound to be the most coveted for spring.

Rihanna is rarely one to stick with one hairstyle for more than, say, a few weeks. Over Valentine’s Day she showed off hot pink highlights and just days later it was wet waves for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. Other recent looks include long, honey blonde hair, a Pam Anderson-inspired updo, and waist-length black hair for her new Fenty x Puma collab. But as of Mar. 21, she’s a bona fide member of the bob club, alongside A-list trendsetters like Gigi Hadid, Kerry Washington, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Paps snapped a photo of her walking in Los Angeles with her side-parted hair in face-framing layers that curved inward, starting at her chin with the longest grazing her collarbone.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This of course isn’t the “Love on the Brain” singer’s first time heading into bob territory. She’s previously worn the cut in a micro length, angular and asymmetrical, and accessorized with blunt bangs — among other various versions. What’s different about this style, which has also been seen on celebs like Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Megan Thee Stallion, is its combo of length and shape. Basically the opposite of the equally of-the-moment flippy bob, this one’s defining characteristic is its inward curve, drawing the eye towards Rihanna’s spring-approved plum lips. Also worth noting, her seasonal beauty look was made complete with a milky manicure that’s a take on the soap nails trend.

Now knowing Rihanna, this curved bob might not stick around too long. Nevertheless, for now it’s one of the most influential hairstyles of the current season. To try it, just be sure you ask for soft layers in front, versus a more blunt, all-one-length bob. These layers give the look a little more movement, softness, and ease, so it’s perfect for those who want a shorter cut that doesn’t feel too severe.