As the reigning queen of lifestyle and entertaining, it goes without saying that Martha Stewart knows her way around a cocktail. In fact, as evidenced by her Instagram, the entrepreneur is a connoisseur of sorts, often posting the delicious sips she’s sampled around the world. But the woman also knows how to shake one up on her own at a moment’s notice. Her famous Martha-tini, for example, is a three-ingredient wonder that can be made in seconds ... and in bulk. In a recent live-streamed demo at the CES convention in Las Vegas (which showcases the latest tech), Stewart was demonstrating how to make some of her favorite party recipes in Samsung’s smart kitchen using the brand’s SmartThings technology and AI. While, yes, her yummy smashed potatoes were certainly a draw, it was her ice-cold, easy-peasy martini that had us mesmerized.

So what makes a Matha-tini different from a classic one? Well, for starters, it’s in the vodka. Stewart explains that she’s partial to Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka because of its unique grassy additive and “it’s Polish, and I’m Polish.” For batched martinis, the party expert pours half a 750 mL bottle of vodka into a sterling silver vintage cocktail shaker and pitcher, which she also says is crucial to making the cocktail. “You must have one of these, you can get them at vintage shops or sterling silver vintage shops,” she says in her live session. Next, 3 oz. of “super dry, icy cold, beautiful vermouth” is poured in along with plenty of ice. A couple minutes of vigorous shaking is then required — you’ll know the mixture is ready when the shaker is starting to frost up on the outside.

Strain the chilly mixture into martini glasses garnished with lemon, olive, or onion (whatever you prefer). For extra presentation points, Stewart recommends piercing your garnishes with silver skewers. To ensure your drink stays ice cold and flavorful while you sip, try this hot tip from Stewart: Keep the “dirty” ice from the shaker and place it in a martini glass to refill your drink with as needed. It’s already infused with “lots of flavor” so it won’t dilute your mixture — it’ll just add to it.

And while you can certainly make your martini dirty by adding some olive juice (as some like to do), Stewart does not co-sign this move. “I don’t know why people do that,” Stewart says bluntly. “I think it’s so disgusting.” And why mess with perfection?

