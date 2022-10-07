Confirmed: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are masters of matching couple outfits. Be it a twinning loungewear moment or a set of color-coordinated date night looks, they always hit the proverbial style mark. Recently, the couple once again reminded fans about their sartorial prowess. In a sophisticated street style moment from earlier this week— which, thankfully, was captured by the watchful paparazzi — Union’s black pantsuit echoed her husband’s outfit. And while they weren’t totally twinning this time around, one could still draw plenty of parallels between their ensembles.

The actor’s swanky tailored co-ords came from the New York City-based minimalist label Tibi. To make her look more sultry than formal, Union wore absolutely nothing underneath her jacket and added a pair of Anny Nord’s white slingback heels with a pointy mesh toe. (A novel take on the “invisible” shoe trend, perhaps?) Lastly, she toted a black Sam Icon bag by Kate Spade New York and completed her OOTD with a pair of gold Jug Drops earrings from KHIRY.

Meanwhile, Wade went for a more vibrant outfit that comprised of an orange overcoat and matching suit pants. (FYI, the color was a street style hit at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.) Although his outfit wasn’t exactly a pantsuit, it closely resembled one, thanks to its perfectly color-coordinated quality. Underneath the coat, Wade layered a black turtleneck top with a folded neck in the same burnt orange hue. For shoes, he picked out a pair of white sneakers with orange laces that complemented his ensemble and matched Union’s choice of footwear.

Gotham/GC Images

Another thing to note here is that it wasn’t the first time Union rocked a tailored ensemble from Tibi. About two years ago, in November 2020, the actor posted an outfit that included a checkered blazer and matching balloon pants that also came from the NYC label. Many other stylish celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Sophie Turner, and Katie Holmes have a similar penchant for Tibi’s minimalist designs. And for trend-savvy street stylers, the brand has long been a reliable fixture in their wardrobes. (The fashion pros love its clean, perfectly tailored separates.)

And the best part? You can shop Union’s entire outfit now, as all of her pieces, besides the semi-sheer shoes, are still in stock. So, if you’re ready to copy her look, scroll ahead to add the A-lister-approved wearables to your checkout cart.

