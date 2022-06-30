Katie Holmes Wore This “Boring” Shoe In The Most Stylish Way

Like so many other fashion items, ballet flats have been subordinate to the ferocious trend cycle — hence all the ebbs and flows in their popularity. Fashion aficionados will likely remember the shoe as one of the trendiest styles in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, when it was favored by trendsetters like Sienna Miller and Kate Moss. Although the flat shoes waned in popularity in the years since, it looks like the anti-heel style has been making a fashionable comeback over the past few months. Case in point: Katie Holmes’ ballet flats, which she wore while catching a ride in New York City earlier this week. What’s more, she wore the same light blue shoes twice before, signaling that the trendy flats have now become a wardrobe mainstay for Holmes.

The Dawson’s Creek star was spotted out and about in NYC on Wednesday, June 29. Her casual-chic OOTD consisted of a long floral dress, adorned with orange and white blossoms, by Ulla Johnson. To add a proverbial cherry on top, Holmes slipped into a pair of sky blue Pia Ballerina flats from Yuni Buffa. (Fun fact: The shoe has been in her wardrobe since December 2021.) To complete the look, Holmes toted a small, caramel brown Esme Accordian bag, also from Ulla Johnson, and grabbed a pair of sunnies to have on hand just in case.

Ever since ballet flats have emerged as one of the burgeoning trends on the Fall/Winter 2022 runways, the humble shoe has been gaining traction with celebrities and fashion girls alike. Zoë Kravitz, for instance, wore a pair of Mary Jane-style flats back in February 2022. A few months after, in early June 2021, Kendall Jenner also demonstrated her take on the summer-appropriate ballet flats outfit. With runway endorsements from major brands like Simone Rocha and Miu Miu, the shoe has all the potential to go viral any minute now. In other words, this is the one trend you should hop on ASAP.

If you love Holmes’ pastel-hued ballet flats, you can shop her exact pair, ahead. Should you want to peruse additional options, brands like FRAME, Patricia Green, and Mansur Gavriel offer their splurge-worthy takes on the balletcore shoe, too.

