This Is How You Do Fancy Loungewear, According To Gabrielle Union

Actor Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have been wearing iconic looks for years — their 2019 Met Gala and Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party appearances are proof. The couple is known for being able to match in outfits together and individually, their ensembles are always ready for the cameras too. (Union and Wade both made the coveted Vanity Fair Best Dressed List in 2019.) Most recently, the two showed off just how in sync their style is. Union and Wade both wore matching gray outfits while attending a soirée together. The couple evidently decided to put comfort first and wore coordinating cozy yet polished pieces.

On Instagram, Union shared two images of herself wearing a gray mini dress made from spongy neoprene material. The Attico number featured an elastic back, which gave the comfortable piece a unique shape. Extra long trumpet sleeves and padded shoulder details lent a dressy vibe to the garment, which was made from more functional fabric. Union wore complementary accessories with her loungewear-inspired dress. She stood tall in a pair of iridescent silver pumps (also from The Attico) and toted a metallic silver mini bag from Prada. She finished off her ensemble with some Saskia Diez bangles. Meanwhile, Wade went for a casual-chic vibe by styling his macramé white button-down shirt from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection with some gray joggers and trusty white sneakers.

It’s not the first time the power couple has worn matching looks on Instagram. (Peep their fabulous blazer ensembles, below.) Union and Wade have also worn some very similar-looking sweatsuit sets not once, but twice in the past month, and sometimes Union even ropes in their kids to wear matching outfits. And, don’t even get fans started on the couple’s stellar style coordination on red carpets. Those moments deserve their own post.

If you’re into Union’s recent cozy, elegant lounge-y dress, continue scrolling to shop the actor’s exact piece. Net-a-Porter has one on sale for 30% off. In addition, you can browse similar gray sweatshirt-like dresses available on the market today. Should you want to fill up your closet with even more comfort-first pieces, check out the cutest pajama short sets for summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.