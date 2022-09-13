For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, August was filled with wedding celebrations as the couple hosted a star-studded second wedding ceremony in Riceboro, Georgia (they were officially married in Las Vegas back in July). For the celebration, the singer went over-the-top on glam by wearing three custom Ralph Lauren gowns. In September, though, marital bliss has settled in and the two have gone back to their regular routines, including more laid-back looks. For example, just this week, Jennifer Lopez wore affordable wedge sandals and a flowing maxi dress to run errands at Melrose Trading Post. This look for her outing felt refreshing and casual for the star, as fans have only seen her in full glam as of late.

For the day of running errands, the singer slipped into espadrille-style wedges from her footwear line JLO Jennifer Lopez, which retail for under $60. The neutral hue of her shoes played well with the other pieces in her outfit, especially since the star went bold with her dress choice. For the sweltering summer day, she opted for a hunter-green cutout midi dress from Cult Gaia. The lengthy number had a halter-neck silhouette, a luxe gold hardware detail on the bodice, and a sophisticated cutout in the back.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

For the outing, J.Lo also made sure to accessorize. She carried her signature Christian Dior Book tote (she has been spotted with the bag on many occasions). Plus, she shielded her eyes with another J.Lo staple — aviator sunglasses from Ray-Ban. To finish off the warm weather ensemble, she added on her everyday jewels, which are comprised of her emerald engagement ring and oversized hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher.

The singer’s outfit will provide inspiration for any weekend brunches or birthday celebrations you may have on the calendar as it has the perfect balance of feeling elevated yet casual. In the edit ahead, you can shop J.Lo’s look from head-to-toe.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.