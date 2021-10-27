Taylor Swift Just Traded In Her Signature Red Lipstick For Its Cottagecore Equivalent

If Mariah Carey is the patron celebrity saint of Christmas, then Taylor Swift is her autumn counterpart. Immortalizing her love for scarves, maple lattes, leaves, cardigans, and tree-surrounded cabins in virtually half her discography, Swift’s turned an embracement of “basic” fall activities and their assorted, pumpkin-tinged accouterment into a cottage (fine, mansion) industry. And in case documenting countless romantic fall scenes in her work isn’t enough, Swift decided to spell out her love for the season a bit more literally in the form of a new Instagram Reel — but it’s the video’s beauty moments, including Taylor Swift’s orange lipstick in a subtly burnt shade, that really stand out.

In the video uploaded to both her TikTok and Instagram, Swift went through a literal recreation of a 2014 Tumblr post in which she feverishly describes her favorite fall things: “And hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months and when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath and plaid stuff and ankle boots and not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavored stuff cause you love it,” a small snippet of the breathless video and post reads as she demonstrates every outfit and activity mentioned with warm, orange-toned makeup to match.

In the first few outfits, viewers see Swift in more or less her standard makeup uniform: some lightly-applied eyeshadow in a shimmery apricot, dewy cheeks, and some winged liquid liner. Her trademark bright red lipstick seems to be traded in for a soft matte finish in a more subdued brick shade, which turns into a full-fledged burnt orange to match her sweater as she sips what’s presumably a PSL.

The lipstick switch-up isn’t the only notable beauty moment in Swift’s video, either. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that for most of the clip, she’s wearing the same glossy, glittery red nail polish shade from back in September but in one brief shot, she’s seen with a distinctly non-fall color on her nails: a glittery pink. Considering it sure looks like she’s writing down lyrics — presumably, from a new From The Vault track off the upcoming Red (Taylor’s Version) album — the quick incongruity has Swifties thinking it’s another one of her famed easter egg clues.

Regardless of if you’re invested in the musical mystery, Swift’s cozy, autumnal makeup is still one to copy. Below, check out some fall-perfect products to approximate her lip look — pumpkin-infused latte not included, unfortunately.

