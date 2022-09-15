When it comes to dressing for an event, some outfits never fade from memory, not even if your name is Sophie Turner and you have a slew of designers on speed dial. (In Turner’s case, the first number would be Louis Vuitton, the fashion house that the actor has repped since 2017.) Instead, you give the classic number the celebrity treatment. For a special screening of Do Revenge, Turner wore an outfit that was a custom creation by Louis Vuitton. Styled by Kate Young, Turner’s look featured a black satin, tea-length dress with silver zipper detailing and black cap-toed pumps. (The star-studded event was held at Netflix’s Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.)

Do Revenge is a dark comedy that introduces an unlikely connection between two students, played by Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, who are on individual journeys of retribution. Turner has a supporting role alongside fellow actors Austin Abrams, Alisha Boe, Talia Ryde, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, and posed with them on the red carpet ahead of the screening. Her look was seemingly the most classic of the bunch compared to, for example, Mendes’ green Versace corseted three-piece set and Hawke’s argyle sweater dress. Turner’s husband, Joe Jonas, was also present and wore a coordinated, black velvet suit, also from the French fashion house. The movie screening was part of a handful of appearances this month for Turner, who gave birth to her second child in July.

In many of her appearances, Turner has worn the timeless LBD, often courtesy of Nicolas Ghesquière. For the 2022 Met Gala, she walked the museum steps in a studded black dress from the 2016 Cruise collection that was a modern take on gilded glamour — distinctively elegant but not hyperbolically so. And for the Fall/Winter 2022 Louis Vuitton runway show, the actor wore a long, oversized black leather dress with a cropped white top and tailored jacket (an ensemble that competently hid her growing baby bump). Though, if you’re feeling inspired by her most recent look, you can shop a similar décolletage-baring LBD, below.

