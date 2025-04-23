After a quiet start to the year, Florence Pugh is finally back on your timeline. The style muse is currently promoting Marvel’s newest superhero film, Thunderbolts ahead of its theater release on May 1. With her first press tour of the year underway, you might’ve expected Pugh to switch things up on the fashion front. Lucky for you, the Dune: Part Two actor is staying true to her signature aesthetic: gothic glam with alluring accents. Even so, her latest looks are anything but predictable. At the U.K. premiere of Thunderbolts on April 22, Pugh stole the show in not one, but two sheer ensembles. First, she walked the red carpet in a lacy Elie Saab gown, before switching into a transparent trench for the after-party.

Before posing with her A-list co-stars, including Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Pugh delivered a solo step-and-repeat. With help from her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the 29-year-old donned a voluminous ball gown, courtesy of Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2024 Couture. Always on board for a naked dressing moment, Pugh’s form-fitting bodice took cues from lingerie with horizontal paneling, a lace underlay, and a plunging neckline. Each feature was adorned with intricate embroidery and shimmery beading in floral-shaped patterns.

Pugh’s all-black attire stood out against the yellow backdrop, while the billowing lace skirt flared out at her hips. The center skirt was more sheer than the ballgown overlay, which only wrapped half-way around her legs. Underneath the elongated skirt peeked strappy sandals, also in black. Instead of the rosette collar seen on the runway, Pugh skipped a necklace altogether and instead accessorized with black rings, earrings, and bracelets from Lebanese jeweler, Ara Vartanian. Extra points for the Little Women actor’s neon orange eyeshadow, which added some vibrancy to her final ‘fit.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment

After the special screening at Cineworld Leicester Square, the leading lady was snapped by the paparazzi en route to the after-party. In true Pugh fashion, she went sheer once again in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana. Similar to her first OOTN, the icon chose monochrome pieces, starting with a nude lingerie-inspired midi dress. The sheer slip featured a corset with exposed boning, a sweetheart neckline, and laced-up slits throughout. From there, Pugh’s transparent theme continued with the trench coat. She left the floor-length topper untied to reveal the bustier underneath. Instead of her prior peep-toe pumps, the Oscar nominee wore platform satin slingbacks, also from Dolce & Gabbana. The shoes gave off balletcore vibes with black bows on each toe. Still sans necklace, Pugh sourced Ara Vartanian again for diamond drop earrings.

Mattpapz / BACKGRID

Fans of Pugh’s red carpet rotation know she’s gone even riskier with her fashion. The most viral ‘fits? At the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 Couture show, Pugh freed the nip in a hot pink tulle gown. The next year, outside the atelier’s F/W 2023 presentation, she went the nipple-baring route again — this time in a flowy lavender dress. More recently, at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, she posed for photographers in a sheer high-low design from Simone Rocha’s Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2024 Couture collection. The intricately-placed embroidery added extra coverage.

All this to say? Pugh’s see-through streak shows no signs of slowing down. It’s only a matter of time before she channels lingerie again. So, keep tabs on her Thunderbolts promo trail for her next transparent attire.