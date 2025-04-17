Florence Pugh is one of those celebrities who seems to have a refreshingly playful point of view when it comes to her fashion. She wears what she likes and what she feels beautiful in (a lot of sheer dresses, as it turns out) — no matter what anyone else has to say about it. And she has an equally carefree attitude in terms of her hairstyles. As an actor, she’s had to hack her hair to pieces (as she did for A Good Person) and shave it all off (for We Live in Time), which seems to have given her the perspective that hair and come and go, so in the meantime why not have a little fun with it? This seems clear given her history of styles, which includes everything from pink buzzcut to a ‘70s bob. But it’s her most recent cut, a shaggy mullet, that has become a sort-of signature. Still, even then she’s shown so much versatility. Case in point, the pompadour-esque mullet she’s sporting in Harper’s Bazaar UK’s May 2025 issue.

As anyone who’s tried to grow out a super short haircut (like Pugh’s previous buzzcut) knows, the process can include plenty of awkward phases. But that’s been no problem for the Thunderbolts star, who has been pulling off a plethora of chic hair looks since her shorn head debuted at the 2023 Met Gala. She’s experimented with color, been inspired by different eras, and even donned a few hair accessories to make each transitional phases feel chic and purposeful. And now that her length has reached something akin to the “octopus haircut” (a cross between a shag and a mullet) she’s got even more to work with. So for her Harper’s Bazaar cover, hairstylist Hyungsun Ju used the opportunity to try out his own version of the ‘50s pompadour.

The throwback style, made popular by cultural icons like Elvis Presley and James Dean, has recently come back into fashion thanks to celebs like Gigi Hadid and Tyla. Whereas their versions were a bit more sleek, Pugh’s take on the trend is more loose and tousled, but still with the quintessential voluminous “wave” in front. Ju slicked down the sides of the cover star’s hair, which not only emphasized that signature swoop, but also created a faux-mullet effect with her chin-length layers exposed in the back.

Pugh follows the lead of fellow famous trendsetters like Maisie Williams, Miley Cyrus, and Charlize Theron, all of whom have put their own modern spin on the mullet — transporting it from its ‘80s roots to something a little more gritty yet glamorous. And such a style suits the Midsommar star so well. As her grow-out journey continues, even more adventurous hair moments are just around the corner — and just in time for her Marvel movie press tour.