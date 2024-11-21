If you keep tabs on Katie Holmes’ street style, you know her closet is one of the industry’s most colorful — especially in the colder months. While other fashion muses prioritize dark neutrals in the fall and winter, Holmes channels the viral dopamine dressing technique with bold jewel tones, vibrant prints, and a brightly-colored accessory or two (she’ll never turn down a flashy ballet flat). And on Nov. 20, the A-lister took her approach to the next level. During a mid-day stroll through NYC, Holmes was snapped by the paparazzi in a monochrome blue street style look, which spotlighted various cool-toned shades.

Just a few hours before performing in the Broadway production of Our Town, the multi-hyphenate enjoyed a pre-show coffee while en route to the Barrymore Theatre. To no surprise, Holmes looked effortlessly chic, starting with a slightly oversized button-down in baby blue with slim white stripes. Underneath the top peeked her second blue number: a navy T-shirt. From there, she donned a ‘90s-inspired midi-length slip skirt in turquoise — one of her signature silhouettes since her Dawson’s Creek days. In true Holmes form, she rounded out her OOTD with royal blue slipper-esque flats from Venice-based footwear brand, Vibi Venezia. On the accessories front, Holmes skipped the color family theme and instead styled her go-tos, including a beige top-handle bag from Manu Atelier and gold aviator sunglasses.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Take it from Holmes: not every monochromatic moment has to match perfectly. If you’re inspired by her latest co-ord, channel the entire ensemble via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact slip-ons are still available to shop — for now, that is.