Hailey Bieber is the ultimate beauty and style queen. Whether the business mogul and bona fide it girl is showing off her newest cut and color or latest Internet-breaking nail look, it’s hard not to hang on to her every whim these days. To the surprise of no one, we are mere weeks into spring, and Bieber is leading the pack on our “Best Dressed of the Season” list. And it seems she has a method to her sartorial madness, and it involves one singular shade: black.

From vintage Chanel and Dior pieces to more modern spring looks from Valentino, Bieber’s every appearance lately is a masterclass in how to pull off a noir ensemble. From a ’90s-inspired jeans-and-cardi combo to a romantic sheer take on the classic LBD, she’s really leaning into the moody shade, warm weather be damned. Yes, finding ways to make Bieber’s style your own can be challenging — especially considering her insider access to countless designers and archival finds. But fear not: Her best spring outfits so far are actually pretty easy to emulate if you know where to look.

For all of Bieber’s greatest black outfits for spring and the pieces you’ll need to re-create them, take a look ahead.

’90s Vibes

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Bieber continues to be a force in the “casual-cool mom” style department. While out in March at the Fantastic Flag Football Classic in L.A., Bieber was the star of the show in a ’90s-inspired outfit formula consisting of a Jil Sander camisole V-neck top, vintage Chanel crochet cardigan, and vintage Levi’s 501 jeans. To top the look off, she paired it with The Row Sacha thong sandals. While most of this look is totally sold out, you’ll find similar styles out there on the market.

LBD Remixed

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If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that Bieber loves a lingerie dress. This bolder lace number, from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, turned heads on the carpet at the Sydney, Australia, premiere of Wuthering Heights recently. It was spot on in terms of the film’s gothic yet whimsical aesthetic. While it initially seems like a one-piece number at first glance, it’s actually made with an included lace bodysuit for extra dimension. While it worked perfectly for the premiere, a look like this can also easily be worn as festival fashion — whether you prefer a long-sleeved number or something sleeveless and backless.

Formal & Fuzzy

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A sleeveless turtleneck top is the perfect spring staple. It’s an elevated transition piece that you can easily take into warmer weather. Bieber recently paired her fuzzy Lisa Yang Leya Brushed-Cashmere Turtleneck Tank with simple black slacks and a pair of Calvin Klein Collection Anna Mules ($980) while attending an evening church service March 25. It’s a simple look but so versatile. You can take it to work or out to dinner — either way, it’s classy and easy to throw on. While the exact top is completely sold out in black, you can still snag it in the soft camel shade or opt for similar option from Guess. Complete the look with a pair of Skims Pintuck Straight Leg Pants ($138).