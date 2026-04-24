There seems to be a bit of a realignment happening in beauty: After years of minimalist, pared-back, “clean girl” makeup coupled with intricate nail art, the reverse has steadily been climbing in popularity. Celebs and influencers are increasingly hitting red carpets and social media feeds with simple, neutral nail looks and shimmery, maximalist makeup. While the occasional switch-up is absolutely necessary — trend cycles help keep things fresh — I must admit: I will never stop loving a cool nail art effect. Luckily for me, Kate Hudson just provided us with exactly that, donning a chic ombré set for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actor stopped by the late-night talk show on April 23 to promote Season 2 of her Netflix series Running Point. While her entire look was a breezy spring dream — including a glossy blowout by hairstylist Peter Gray and a drapey, mint green gown — it was the manicure that immediately caught my eye: A medium-length, ombré design that transformed from nude at the cuticles to a coppery red at the tips, courtesy of nail artist Mo Qin.

From a distance, the nails appear to bear a “glazed donut” chrome finish — a trend that, even amidst the shift toward simpler nail looks, is still going strong. As nail artist Kiko Kitano told TZR earlier this year, “the glazed, iridescent chrome finish continues to remain popular for its soft, light-catching glow.”

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Despite the movement toward short, solid sets (which Hudson does tend to gravitate to for awards shows), the actor remains a steadfast nail art muse: Earlier in the week, the Song Sung Blue star was spotted in New York City with what looked to be metallic chrome nail art.