A serious question: who wasn’t at the 17th Annual Time 100 Gala last night? The event, which honors TIME magazine’s list of the world’s most influential individuals, drew in a host of Hollywood A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge, Angela Bassett, and Drew Barrymore — to name a few. Given the stylish talent on the red carpet, there was no shortage of glamorous fashion looks at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.

This year’s annual event was held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. A few of the evening’s top sartorial highlights included Coolidge’s attention-grabbing sparkly black gown. As the host of the event, she was clearly dressed to impress. Elsewhere in the room, White Lotus Season 2 cast member Aubrey Plaza made a bold statement with her look — she wore a fiery red cape mini dress from Carolina Herrera. (Is anyone else getting chic Little Red Riding Hood vibes from her?) Then there was Kardashian, who showed up in a ‘90s-inspired John Galliano silk slip dress and carried a Chanel shell-shaped clutch.

Keep scrolling to relish the best style moments from the celebratory night. And as your peruse through the images, feel free to make your predications about who will stay in town for the 2023 Met Gala, which is happening this coming Monday, May 1.

Angela Bassett

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Bassett wore a high-shine Gaurav Gupta Spring/Summer 2023 Couture look.

Jennifer Coolidge

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Coolidge stunned in a crystal-covered gown and jewelry from Wempe.

Kaia Gerber

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Gerber went with a polished gray pleated number from Khaite.

Amy Poehler

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The comedian wore a sparkly lavender floor-length gown.

Ali Wong

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Beef actor was arguably one of the best-dressed attendees of the night, wearing a traditional Vietnamese Ao Dai dress. She styled the look with Lele Sadoughi earrings.

Drew Barrymore

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Barrymore looked especially springy in an Oscar de la Renta floral gown.

Kim Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The fashion and beauty mogul donned a John Galliano silk slip dress and accessorized with a Chanel shell clutch.

Lea Michele

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Is that Cinderella, or Lea Michele? The actor resembled a Disney princess in a baby blue gown from Thierry Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1999 collection, which came from Tab Vintage. She accessorized the look with earrings from Effy.

Salma Hayek

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Hayek opted for a sparkly Gucci number.

Aubrey Plaza

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The White Lotus actor matched the red theme of the evening in a Carolina Herrera mini dress.

Natasha Lyonne

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lyonne hit the red carpet in an Area Resort 2023 look.

Ashley Graham

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The model went with an eye-catching fringy black gown.