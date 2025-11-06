Is it just me, or does it feel like every celebrity is getting a bob these days? Sydney Sweeney debuted a bright blonde bob last week; Ayo Edebiri was spotted with a voluminous curly bob in early October; and back in September, Kendall Jenner showed off her new blunt bob, just in time for fall. And now, Eva Longoria has joined their ranks. On Oct. 18, the actress debuted a sleek, face-framing lob at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, and now, just a few weeks later, she has gone even shorter. On Tuesday Nov. 5, Longoria posted a reel capturing the behind-the-scenes moment. In the video, she’s sitting in a salon chair, wearing a black barber cape, while hairstylist Ken Paves gets to work. After a quick appearance by her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, and a few teasing glimpses, Longoria revealed her fresh, shoulder-length bob.

Paves gave Longoria’s bob a Gen Z–approved side part, then styled it into textured waves that added effortless volume and movement, enhanced the warm copper tones in her hair, and gave the classic cut a relaxed, modern vibe. “When @kenpaves comes over🤭✂️,” Longoria captioned the video that showed off her final look.

It’s been almost two years since Longoria’s worn her hair this short. At the 2023 Academy Women’s Luncheon, the actress debuted a sleek, layered bob with a center part that fell just below her chin. Hopefully, she keeps the scissors close — this length really suits her.