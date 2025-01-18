To side part or not to side part, that is the question. Or at least it was a few years ago when TikTok debated whether or not the look was considered outdated. Gen Z, it seemed, preferred hairstyles that were parted in the center, deeming the side-parted ones part of millennial culture. However, that conversation quickly went by the wayside, as the most fashionable names in the business continue to embrace both ways — regardless of what generation they were born into. So if you’ve still been wondering whether or not it’s cool and current to proudly rock your side part, all you have to do is look to the A-listers. Some of the most memorable beauty looks on recent red carpets involve celebrities wearing side part hairstyles that are both chic and timeless as well as totally on-trend.

And we’re not just talking about long, loose hairstyles. Parts can truly define a particular look, whether it be a bob, a bun or beachy waves. Think about it like this: If center parts are idealized for their sense of symmetry and opening up of the face, then theoretically side parts would add a sense of ease and mystery. Other advantages to going off-center include the ability to feature more volume at the root or even cleverly disguise pesky cowlick.

Thankfully the side vs. middle debate ended a few years ago and it’s become abundantly clear that anyone — or any age — should wear what they feel is most flattering to them. And if that makes you team side part, you’re in good company. Ahead, find a handful of recent celebrity hairstyles that will show you just how versatile it can be. In fact, center parters, you may just be emboldened to try them, too.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star is a side part loyalist, and that often includes her updos, too. Case in point: her low ballerina bun from this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Zendaya

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to hairstyles, the Challengers star has tried ‘em all — including tons of side-parted ones. One of her most unique examples was this updo from the Dune: Part Two premiere in Seoul. Hairstylist Tai Simon prominently featured the part, flanked by two dramatic tendrils.

Kim Kardashian

Proof that side parts can help give you that va-va-voom factor, Kardashian’s Pamela Anderson-inspired blowout gave the SKIMS founder serious volume and an air of mystery that all the biggest bombshells possess.

Kerry Washington

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

For a bob that’s full and bouncy, a side part will do the trick. The Scandal star’s hairstyle from Michael Kors’ Spring 2025 runway show at New York Fashion Week is a perfect example of how well this works.

Selena Gomez

Same cut, same part, different style. Gomez’s sculpted bob from this year’s Golden Globes simply couldn’t have been achieved with a center part, as the style relies on a sense of asymmetry that emphasized her smooth waves.

Jodie Turner-Smith

The Queen & Slim star’s hair is rarely the same twice — but all her styles are standouts. One favorite from recent months is this side-parted baby afro she wore to Burberry’s flagship store opening in New York City. The deep cut gave the hairstyle some geometry that made it totally unique.

Kaia Gerber

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You simply can’t do the classic Old Hollywood waves without a side part. But if you don’t want to go too deep, copy and paste the supermodel’s hairstyle from LACMA’s Art + Film Gala, which featured a just slightly off-center part.

Lori Harvey

A side part plus wet look hair equals sultry glam perfection. Harvey nailed the hairstyle for a night out, pairing it with a little black dress and red lip for a no-fail combo.

Demi Moore

Long-haired ladies, take note. The side parted style Dimitris Giannetos gave the The Substance star for the Golden Globe Awards help amp up the volume, which can be hard to achieve the longer you grow.

Joey King

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

King’s “Prada bob” at Cannes Film Festival was one of the most memorable short hairstyles of 2024, and it would have looked totally different without its side part. With its asymmetry and dainty barrette, the overall look is modern yet coquette-ish.