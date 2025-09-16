Fall has nearly arrived, and the changing seasons may inspire a beauty transformation. It’s a great time to hit the rest button. As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to fall, there’s a natural urge to shed what’s old and start fresh, and this includes your hair, too. A new haircut can be an easy yet impactful way to embrace that shift. Take Kendall Jenner as an example. After a summer of wearing her hair long past her shoulders, this week the model debuted a bob in New York City.

Jenner paired her new haircut with several different looks this week, showcasing just how versatile a bob can be. On Sept.12, she wore flared black pants and a white tank. She pulled her hair back into a half-up style. The next day, Jenner wore a white satin midi skirt with a black top, and her bob was sharply parted down the center with flipped ends. That evening, the night of Sept.13, she slicked her hair back and secured it with a hair clip. And on Sept. 14, while walking around in the West Village, the model sported a butter yellow dress, and her hair was styled with soft waves.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

After months of sun and heat, you may notice that summer has taken a toll on your hair, leaving behind split ends, dryness, or other signs of damage. A fall haircut is the perfect way to refresh your hair and try out a new look that aligns with the season’s mood. If you’re feeling inspired by Jenner, consider this your sign to go for it.