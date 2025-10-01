Ever since she became a mainstay on red carpets a few years ago, it’s been obvious that Ayo Edebiri isn’t afraid to experiment with hair colors, cuts, and styles. A ‘60s-inspired beehive, a sleek micro-bob, bombshell waves, curtain bangs, box braids — these are just a few of the looks that Edebiri has sported. You can never quite predict what she’ll do next, hairstyle-wise, and that’s what makes her so exciting to watch. Her latest standout hairstyle? A blunt, super-curly bob. The short cut was parted straight down the center, and the sun hit her medium brown hair just right, making the darker roots pop and giving the whole look some added dimension. The actress paired her springy curls with an oversized long-sleeve white t-shirt, a navy blue sweatshirt draped over her shoulders, and athletic shorts —all from The Row— completing her chic, off-duty look.

The night before, Edebiri attended the New York Film Festival premiere of her new movie After the Hunt, and her hair, which was styled by Lacy Redway, was softly blown-out with a few waves. The switch up to a curly bob the next day shows just how versatile the haircut is, making it perfect for someone like Edebiri who is always on a red carpet or attending an event.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

But even if you aren’t a celebrity, I’m sure you still have a busy schedule, so getting a bob is something you should definitely consider. Low-maintenance, versatile, and chic — what more could you ask for?