At this point in time, sheer dresses are far from being a rarity on the red carpet. Sure, Megan Fox’s “naked” dress, which she wore to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, created some serious buzz on social media at the time. Since then, though, many fashion-conscious A-listers — including Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens, Dua Lipa, and more — incorporated the gauzy garment into their red carpet and street style outfits. Earlier this week, another A-list trendsetter endorsed the skin-baring trend. Behold: Emily Ratajkowski’s sheer dress from Tory Burch, which she wore to W magazine’s 50th-anniversary celebration on Oct. 12. Made from a sequin-adorned fishnet fabric, her sultry gown was one of the noteworthy, show-stopping moments of the night.

Underneath the aforementioned see-through dress, Ratajkowski layered a matching bra and panty set (courtesy of Fleur du Mal) for additional coverage. Footwear-wise, the model stuck to the barely-there theme and stepped into a pair of black ankle-strap sandals with sky-high stiletto heels. Lastly, she finished her party-ready look with a black handbag.

Fun fact: Ratajkowski’s exact gown was part of the finale look at Tory Burch’s Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show. On the runway, though, the dress was styled with a moon-patterned turtleneck jersey dress — presumably, as to avoid showing too much of the model’s skin. For Ratajkowski, however, skin-baring looks are anything but a novelty. To this end, those who closely follow her style won’t find her outfit choice all too surprising, as it fell right in line with her sartorial taste.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tory Burch

The magazine’s bicentennial drew in a star-studded crowd — and it looks like everyone brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. Karlie Kloss showed up in a beige halter-neck gown from Tom Ford that was covered in dazzling sequins all over. Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, on the other hand, opted for a more casual ensemble comprised of a velour off-the-shoulder top, a metallic pleated midi skirt, and a pair of black chunky platform boots. Other stylish celebs like Chloë Sevigny and Christy Turlington put together imitable looks for the event, too.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Good news: Ratajkowski’s fishnet gown will be available to shop at Tory Burch boutiques and online at ToryBurch.com just a few weeks from now, in November 2022. For those who want to copy her look ASAP, scoop up a similar netted style from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, below. Don’t forget to complete the look with exact pieces (or their close alternatives) in TZR’s edit, ahead.

